Public transport to go back to previous fare from Sept 1





Quader announced the decision during a videoconference with the officials of Dhaka Road Zone Zone, Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) and Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) from his official n residence.

He said, "Public transport will go back to previous fares from September 1. But, health guidelines must be followed strictly. The transports would not carry additional passengers against seats, everyone-passengers, drivers and supervisors-must wear facemask and disinfectant should be used to keep vehicles germs free."

"Hand washing facilities, including soaps and sanitizers, should be ensured and passengers must abide by the health guidelines properly to keep them safe from getting infected by the deadly coronavirus," he added.

The minister, also the general secretary of the ruling Awami League, asked the highway polices, district administrations and others concerned to be more active in making the vehicles follow the directives.

He also asked the officials concerned to remove unnecessary banners and posters from road dividers and both sides of the roads.









A project has been taken up to construct 81 concrete bridges instead of bailey bridges in the surrounding districts of the capital and works will begin soon, Quader added.

Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary Md Nazrul Islam, Roads and Highways Department Chief Engineer Quazi Shahriar Hossain and Dhaka Road Zone Additional Chief Engineer Sabuj Uddin Khan, among others, joined the meeting.



