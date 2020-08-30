Video
Sunday, 30 August, 2020, 5:17 AM
Sale of corona protective products drops drastically

Published : Sunday, 30 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Walid Khan

As tendency to use coronavirus infection preventive products has decreased sales of various disinfectant products including masks, PPE and hand sanitizers have dropped drastically.
Traders who have stockpiled such products in the hope of making more profit are now counting loss.
Common people are reluctant to follow World Health Organization (WHO) health hygiene rules due to lack of government's campaign and supervision by law enforcers, health experts said.
Experts also feared that coronavirus infection and death rate would increase if people didn't follow WHO health hygiene rules.
Professor Dr Mohammad Shahidullah, Chief of Coronavirus Advisor Committee, told the Daily Observer that coronavirus infection rate is now stable. In this case, it is not possible to predict anything about it.
A misconception has grown in the minds of people that after five months of coronavirus spread no one will be infected with this deadly virus or even if anyone is infected he can recover very soon, he said.
Dr Shahidullah warned, "If we want to dissipate this pandemic, we need to comply with WHO guidelines until coronavirus infections are completely eradicated,"
In March, at the  beginning of coronavirus infection, prices of masks, hand sanitizers, PPEs, Oximeter, digital blood pressure machine and nebulizer shot up due to abnormal demand at the market.
AzharAlam, a pharmacy owner, said nobody came to buy Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and sales of mask, hand sanitizer and other disinfectants decreased drastically.
Azhar also noted that many of the businessmen stockpiled these products at higher prices but now they are counting loss.
At the beginning a surgical mask was sold for Tk20 but now the price came down to TK5, the price of KN-95 mask came down to Tk25 from that of Tk100.
The price of pulse oximeter is now selling at Tk700 which was earlier Tk2, 500. Nebulizer's price dropped to Tk2000 from Tk5, 000, and the price of digital blood pressure machine decreased to Tk1, 800 from Tk3, 000.
Other brands of disinfectants, including Savlon, Dettol and Care On, were also sold on the black market at almost double the price. At present they are being sold at the MRP rate.
Khurshed Rahman, a wholesaler of the surgical equipment, said, "After coronavirus infection started in March, not only medicine businessmen but also other businessmen tried to import health protective equipment like masks, hand sanitizer, PPE, oximeter, digital blood pressure machine and nebulizer from abroad.
Khurshed said after withdrawal of lockdown these products entered the market at the same time increasing the supply against the demand.
Again, Khurshed said, many local factories started producing masks and PPEs and people buy less than earlier.


