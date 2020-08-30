2,131 new virus cases, deaths top 4,200





As many as 2,131 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the period and the number of virus cases in the country now stands

at 308,925.

Some 11,438 samples were collected in the last 24 hours and 11,689 were tested in 92 labs across the country. So far 1,525,815 samples have been tested.

The day's infection rate is 18.23 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 20.25 per cent.

A total of 2,027 patients were declared free of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and the total number of recoveries reached 198,863.

However, among the deceased11 of them in Dhaka, nine in Chattogram, one in Khulna, five in Barishal, three each in Sylhet and Rangpur divisions.

All the 32 dead persons have died in different hospitals.

Around 64.37 per cent of novel coronavirus patients have recovered in Bangladesh so far, while 1.36 per cent has died.

Division-wise fatalities, 2,030 in Dhaka division, 920 in Chattogram, 279 in Rajshahi, 348 in Khulna, 165 in Barishal, 191 in Sylhet, 184 in Rangpur, and 89 in Mymensingh.

According to the age group analysis of Covid-19 victims, as of Saturday, the majority of patients that died - 2,072 or 49.2 per cent - were aged sixty and above.

Currently, 52,044 people are quarantined across the country - including 1,160 newly-quarantined individuals.

However, on March 8, health authorities in Bangladesh reported the first three cases of Covid-19, a severe acute respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus strain which was later named Sars-CoV-2.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December last year and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.

The fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 841,984 lives and infected 24,939,761 people across the world till Saturday afternoon, according to Worldometer.









As many as 17,317,387 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 213 countries.





