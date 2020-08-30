Video
Water-borne diseases spread in flood-hit areas

Published : Sunday, 30 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

With the recession of water levels in all major rivers, flood situation across the country has further improved.
According to the forecast of the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center (FFWC) under the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB), the trend of improvement will continue in next 72 hours as all major rivers are flowing below the danger mark.
However, water level in the Padma at Goalundo in Rajbari is still flowing within the danger mark after recession of 2cm in last 24 hours while water level in the river has increased 3cm at Bhagyakul in Munsiganj, 3cm at Mawa and 21cm at Sureswar in Shariatpur.
Besides, water level of the Meghna has increased by 10cm at Baidyar Bazar in Cumilla and 22cm in Meghna Bridge points, according to FFWC.
With flood water receding, water born diseases like diarrhoea, dysentery, jaundice and skin diseases are spreading in the affected areas.   According to the statement of the National Disaster Response Coordination Centre (NDRCC) under the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry, some 43,14,793 people of 1,381 unions of 33 districts have been affected by the floods this year. Some 42 people died during flood this year.
However, information of at least 210 persons death has been given by the Directorate General of Health Services (DG Health). They have died in sinking water, from snake bites and other diseases, it said.




With recession of flood water, the rivers in the affected areas continue to devour thousands of acres of land.


