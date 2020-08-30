Holy Ashura today





Today is the 10th day of the month of Muharram in Hijri calendar. Muslims across the world recall the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hossain (RA) along with his family members and 72 followers, who embraced martyrdom in 680 AD for establishing truth and justice in the fight with soldiers of Yazid at Karbala

in Iraq.

A short programme has been taken all over the

country, including Dhaka, on the day due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Police have taken special security measures in the capital.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has banned Tajia processions in the capital on the occasion of holy Ashura.

Shia Muslims will be able to perform all religious ceremonies at Imambaras in compliance with health guidelines," said a DMP press release.

The DMP has strictly prohibited carrying of knives, daggers, scissors, spears, lances, swords, sticks and fireworks in the places of religious ceremonies.

The day is a public holiday.

Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and private TV channels will air special programmes while newspapers and online news portal publish supplement highlighting the significance of the day.















The holy Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hossain (RA), a grandson of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), will be observed across the country today with due religious fervour and solemnity.Today is the 10th day of the month of Muharram in Hijri calendar. Muslims across the world recall the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hossain (RA) along with his family members and 72 followers, who embraced martyrdom in 680 AD for establishing truth and justice in the fight with soldiers of Yazid at Karbalain Iraq.A short programme has been taken all over thecountry, including Dhaka, on the day due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Police have taken special security measures in the capital.Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has banned Tajia processions in the capital on the occasion of holy Ashura.Shia Muslims will be able to perform all religious ceremonies at Imambaras in compliance with health guidelines," said a DMP press release.The DMP has strictly prohibited carrying of knives, daggers, scissors, spears, lances, swords, sticks and fireworks in the places of religious ceremonies.The day is a public holiday.Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and private TV channels will air special programmes while newspapers and online news portal publish supplement highlighting the significance of the day.