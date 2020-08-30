Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 August, 2020, 5:16 AM
latest
Home News

Eight thousand Jamalpur farmers to get incentive

Published : Sunday, 30 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

JAMALPUR, Aug 29: Agriculture department will disburse incentive among the small and marginal farmers for vegetable cultivation in the district this year.
A total of 8000 farmers affected by recent flood will get the incentive for cultivation vegetables.
Department of agriculture Extension (DAE) office sources here said soon after receding flood water, the list of affected farmers is being prepared on priority basis.
They said 1000 farmers in Jamalpur Sadar, Sarishabari, Melandah, Madarganj and Bakshiganj Upazila each and 1500 farmers in Islampr and Dewanganj Upazila each will get the incentive for cultivation 13 varieties of vegetables.
After harvesting the short duration vegetables, the same farmers will cultivate cucumber, bottle gourd, pumpkin, bitter gourd, green chili, bean and kidney bean for cultivation on mid-term basis.   -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Space oddity: Bacteria can survive cosmic trip: Study
Genomic analysis reveals many animals may be vulnerable to Covid-19 infection
Covid-19 poses serious threat to Rajshahi's silk industry
Eight thousand Jamalpur farmers to get incentive
Loss of enzyme boosts fat Metabolism in Mice
C-19: Australia provides PPE to AFD
Autistic children's mothers facing various adversities
World’s biggest rooftop greenhouse opens in Montreal


Latest News
Djokovic wins New York title to equal Nadal record
Messi will not attend Barcelona training on Monday
Arsenal win Community Shield on penalties
BSMMU launches clinic for Covid survivors’ follow-up treatment
FBCCI holds discussion meeting commemorating Bangabandhu
Man detained for allegedly abducting three children in Narsingdi
Khaleda Zia to go abroad for treatment if govt accords permission
WHO DG lauds Bangladesh efforts to control COVID-19
Rail lines to go to Siliguri from Panchagarh: Minister
'Child lifter' held in Narshingdi
Most Read News
Bangladeshi woman, daughter murdered in Kuwait
Public-private co-operation key to overcoming pandemic: Dilruba Tanu
Shimulia-Kanthalbari ferry services to remain suspended for 12hrs
Rahat Khan's janaza held at press club
Public transports to run on previous fare from Sep 1
COVID-19: 32 deaths, 2,131 fresh cases reported
 Sonia Bashir Kabir and Maliha Malek Quadir join Bangladesh chapter of WICCI
Prisoner escapes from Mitford Hospital
Sylhet road accident kills 3
Rahat Khan laid to rest at Mirpur graveyard
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft