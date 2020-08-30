Eight thousand Jamalpur farmers to get incentive





A total of 8000 farmers affected by recent flood will get the incentive for cultivation vegetables.

Department of agriculture Extension (DAE) office sources here said soon after receding flood water, the list of affected farmers is being prepared on priority basis.

They said 1000 farmers in Jamalpur Sadar, Sarishabari, Melandah, Madarganj and Bakshiganj Upazila each and 1500 farmers in Islampr and Dewanganj Upazila each will get the incentive for cultivation 13 varieties of vegetables.

After harvesting the short duration vegetables, the same farmers will cultivate cucumber, bottle gourd, pumpkin, bitter gourd, green chili, bean and kidney bean for cultivation on mid-term basis. -BSS























