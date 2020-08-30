C-19: Australia provides PPE to AFD



Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer handing over PPE for Bangladesh Armed Forces under the Defence Cooperation Programme to Lieutenant General Md Mahfuzur Rahman, Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division in Dhaka on Thursday. photo : courtesy



Five tonnes of PPE, consisting of 12,000 high quality coveralls and 200,000 gloves, was provided under the Defence Cooperation Program, funded through the Australian Department of Defence.



"The Bangladesh Armed Forces are key frontline responders in the response to COVID-19 in Bangladesh. This contribution underlines the strong relationship between the defence forces of Australia and Bangladesh," the High Commissioner said.



The delivery of the PPE, produced by Ansell, an Australian company, reflects Australia's commitment to standing by its regional neighbours in this challenging time.

Australia is working with its partners to support Bangladesh's response to COVID-19, including through providing crucial nutritional support, education and activities to support economic recovery, said the High Commission.



Through additional support to IOM and UNHCR, the High Commission said, Australian government funding has also boosted the capacity of the local hospital in Cox's Bazar district to serve the local community, and supported the establishment of treatment and quarantine centres in the Rohingya refugee camps.



























