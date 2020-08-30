Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 August, 2020, 5:16 AM
latest
Home News

C-19: Australia provides PPE to AFD

Published : Sunday, 30 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Observer Desk

Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer handing over PPE for Bangladesh Armed Forces under the Defence Cooperation Programme to Lieutenant General Md Mahfuzur Rahman, Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division in Dhaka on Thursday. photo : courtesy

Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer handing over PPE for Bangladesh Armed Forces under the Defence Cooperation Programme to Lieutenant General Md Mahfuzur Rahman, Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division in Dhaka on Thursday. photo : courtesy

Australian High Commissioner Jeremy Bruer handed over a consignment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Lieutenant General Md Mahfuzur Rahman, Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division (AFD) on Thursday.

Five tonnes of PPE, consisting of 12,000 high quality coveralls and 200,000 gloves, was provided under the Defence Cooperation Program, funded through the Australian Department of Defence.

"The Bangladesh Armed Forces are key frontline responders in the response to COVID-19 in Bangladesh. This contribution underlines the strong relationship between the defence forces of Australia and Bangladesh," the High Commissioner said.

The delivery of the PPE, produced by Ansell, an Australian company, reflects Australia's commitment to standing by its regional neighbours in this challenging time.
Australia is working with its partners to support Bangladesh's response to COVID-19, including through providing crucial nutritional support, education and activities to support economic recovery, said the High Commission.

Through additional support to IOM and UNHCR, the High Commission said, Australian government funding has also boosted the capacity of the local hospital in Cox's Bazar district to serve the local community, and supported the establishment of treatment and quarantine centres in the Rohingya refugee camps.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Space oddity: Bacteria can survive cosmic trip: Study
Genomic analysis reveals many animals may be vulnerable to Covid-19 infection
Covid-19 poses serious threat to Rajshahi's silk industry
Eight thousand Jamalpur farmers to get incentive
Loss of enzyme boosts fat Metabolism in Mice
C-19: Australia provides PPE to AFD
Autistic children's mothers facing various adversities
World’s biggest rooftop greenhouse opens in Montreal


Latest News
Djokovic wins New York title to equal Nadal record
Messi will not attend Barcelona training on Monday
Arsenal win Community Shield on penalties
BSMMU launches clinic for Covid survivors’ follow-up treatment
FBCCI holds discussion meeting commemorating Bangabandhu
Man detained for allegedly abducting three children in Narsingdi
Khaleda Zia to go abroad for treatment if govt accords permission
WHO DG lauds Bangladesh efforts to control COVID-19
Rail lines to go to Siliguri from Panchagarh: Minister
'Child lifter' held in Narshingdi
Most Read News
Bangladeshi woman, daughter murdered in Kuwait
Public-private co-operation key to overcoming pandemic: Dilruba Tanu
Shimulia-Kanthalbari ferry services to remain suspended for 12hrs
Rahat Khan's janaza held at press club
Public transports to run on previous fare from Sep 1
COVID-19: 32 deaths, 2,131 fresh cases reported
 Sonia Bashir Kabir and Maliha Malek Quadir join Bangladesh chapter of WICCI
Prisoner escapes from Mitford Hospital
Sylhet road accident kills 3
Rahat Khan laid to rest at Mirpur graveyard
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft