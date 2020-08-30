

IFIC Bank holds its 43rd AGM

Presided over by Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank Salman F Rahman MP , the meeting was attended, among others, by Vice Chairman Ahmed Shayan Fazlur Rahman , Directors of the Bank Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, Rabeya Jamali, A.R.M. Nazmus Sakib, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mr. M Shah A Sarwar and other high officials.

In presence of a good number of Shareholders of the Bank digitally, the AGM approved the audited financial statements for the year ended on 31 December 2019 and 10pc Stock Dividend for the shareholders.

Referring to the different challenges and its solutions Salman F Rahman concluded the meeting by expressing the hope that the organization will continue with sincere efforts exerted by all concerned. IFIC Bank Ltd has held its 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) digitally recently. The event was inaugurated with recitation from holy Quran and a special prayer for the welfare of the people, says a press release.Presided over by Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank Salman F Rahman MP , the meeting was attended, among others, by Vice Chairman Ahmed Shayan Fazlur Rahman , Directors of the Bank Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, Rabeya Jamali, A.R.M. Nazmus Sakib, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mr. M Shah A Sarwar and other high officials.In presence of a good number of Shareholders of the Bank digitally, the AGM approved the audited financial statements for the year ended on 31 December 2019 and 10pc Stock Dividend for the shareholders.Referring to the different challenges and its solutions Salman F Rahman concluded the meeting by expressing the hope that the organization will continue with sincere efforts exerted by all concerned.