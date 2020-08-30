Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 August, 2020, 5:15 AM
latest
Home Business

IMF staff reaches deal with Ecuador on $6.5b loan

Published : Sunday, 30 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

WASHINGTON, Aug 29: IMF staff reached an agreement with Ecuador on Friday on a $6.5 billion, 27-month loan program to help the country deal with the dual shock of Covid-19 and the plunge in oil prices.
The IMF said the Extended Fund Facility follows Quito's successful renegotiation with bondholders, and complements a $643 million emergency loan the Washington-based crisis lender provided in May.
The new loan is subject to approval by the IMF board.
"Ecuador's already fragile economy has been further hit by a confluence of shocks, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the sharp slump in oil prices, which is expected to lead to a record decline in economic activity," said Ceyda Oner, the IMF mission chief who led the virtual talks with Ecuadoran officials over the past month.
The economy is expected to contract by 11 per cent in 2020, "and many Ecuadorians are being pushed into poverty," she said in a statement.
"Against this backdrop, the Fund-supported program is aimed at first helping the Ecuadorian authorities stabilize the economy and protect the lives and livelihoods of the Ecuadorian people, and then preparing the ground for economic recovery and promoting sustainable and inclusive growth."
The government of President Lenin Moreno  in late July reached an agreement on  $17.4 billion in debt that reduced the South American nation's capital and interest payments.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IFIC Bank holds its 43rd AGM
Karachi business grapples with the aftermath of flooding
Norwegian Air Shuttle quadruples losses in first half
Chinese airlines’ losses mitigated by domestic travel
First Israel-Emirates commercial flight set for Monday
IMF staff reaches deal with Ecuador on $6.5b loan
Defying trade tensions, Chinese buyers snap up Indian steel
AIIB approves $100m loan for BD to fight Covid-19


Latest News
Djokovic wins New York title to equal Nadal record
Messi will not attend Barcelona training on Monday
Arsenal win Community Shield on penalties
BSMMU launches clinic for Covid survivors’ follow-up treatment
FBCCI holds discussion meeting commemorating Bangabandhu
Man detained for allegedly abducting three children in Narsingdi
Khaleda Zia to go abroad for treatment if govt accords permission
WHO DG lauds Bangladesh efforts to control COVID-19
Rail lines to go to Siliguri from Panchagarh: Minister
'Child lifter' held in Narshingdi
Most Read News
Bangladeshi woman, daughter murdered in Kuwait
Public-private co-operation key to overcoming pandemic: Dilruba Tanu
Shimulia-Kanthalbari ferry services to remain suspended for 12hrs
Rahat Khan's janaza held at press club
Public transports to run on previous fare from Sep 1
COVID-19: 32 deaths, 2,131 fresh cases reported
 Sonia Bashir Kabir and Maliha Malek Quadir join Bangladesh chapter of WICCI
Prisoner escapes from Mitford Hospital
Sylhet road accident kills 3
Rahat Khan laid to rest at Mirpur graveyard
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft