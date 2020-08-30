Malaysian oil firms at loggerheads over environmental impact





The palm oil industry has received international negative attention, including consumer boycotts, in recent years for clearing biodiversity-rich tropical rainforests in Southeast Asia in its production process.

Coconut oil, conversely, has been increasing in popularity as a healthy superfood with fewer cultivation concerns.

But a study published in respected scientific journal 'Current Biology' in July appeared to upend that dichotomy, highlighting the impact on native animal species because of coconut oil production deforestation.

The paper said that coconut cultivation threatens 18.6 species per million tonnes of oil produced, nearly five times more than its palm cousin.

The coconut industry, however, was more interested in the lead author of the report, Erik Meijaard, who has carried out work for the global palm oil sustainability body and an Indonesian palm company. Meijaard continues to head the oil palm task force of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

"In the coconut community, [Meijaard's] article was initially not taken seriously," Indonesian Coconut Processing Industry Association (HIPKI) secretary-general Donatus Gede Sabon told Reuters. "However, they clearly intend to sneak in a negative campaign against coconuts."

Indonesia is heavily invested in both industries - it is the world's biggest grower of palm oil, followed by Malaysia, and is also the world's second biggest coconut producer, after the Philippines.

Both products are found in everything from cookies to soap, but palm is more widely used as it is cheaper and more versatile. Global sales for palm oil were about $43 billion last year, with coconut oil sales lagging at around $2.72 billion, according to Reuters' estimates.

"Production of both crops is destructive when it originates from the wrong areas, such as forests, peatland and high conservation value areas," said Chandra Panjiwibowo, Rainforest Alliance Indonesia Country Director. "For now, there is much more palm than coconut cultivated globally, and its production is growing much faster, so palm undoubtedly has more impact." -Reuters























