Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 August, 2020, 5:14 AM
latest
Home Business

BD, India firms start blockchain fish traceability trial

Published : Sunday, 30 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

Indian software company ByteAlly has partnered with Feed the Future Bangladesh Aquaculture and Nutrition Activity (BANA) to begin trialing a fish-focused blockchain food traceability program in Bangladesh.
Feed the Future is part of the U.S. Government's hunger and food security initiative, working with countries all around the world to address poverty, hunger, and malnutrition.
The majority of Bangladesh's rural population work in fisheries and the U.S. Government has prioritized aquaculture value chains. BANA itself is a five-year project with an investment of $24.5 million by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).
While Bangladesh has made significant progress in reducing malnutrition and elevating overall GDP, Bangladesh's Government found that 24% of the population still remain below the poverty line (around 38 million people).
Nevertheless, investment in agricultural technology has a substantially positive impact, and the U.S. Government endeavors to work with both public and private institutions to promote agricultural technology development.
Alongside this, BANA's objectives include increasing the productivity of aquaculture systems and strengthening aquaculture market systems. This is where the partnership between ByteAlly and BANA fits in.
The blockchain food traceability program is scheduled to start during the first week of September, initially involving fish farms, hatcheries, and nurseries from Bangladesh's Jessore district. The second phase will target the marketplace, such as distributors, processors, and retailers.
The project uses blockchain for the end-to-end tracing of a new high-yield carp variety. Carp itself is a major food fish in Bangladesh, and BANA has succeeded in developing a carp that can grow to a sellable size in 18 months, 25% faster than the usual 24 months.
Now, the aim is to move these fish into the market quickly. Using blockchain technology, BANA will track and trace the fish, thereby establishing trust, managing risk, and ensuring the quality of the carp.
IBM's Food Trust blockchain is being used, which has already been deployed by multiple firms in tracing various food products, from salmon and berries to olive oil.
ByteAlly has built multiple aspects such as a cloud ERP to digitize processes which will act as the data source for blockchain uploads. It also developed an Android mobile app, an API that is compliant with GS1 EPCIS standards and the infrastructure to receive IoT sensor data in the cloud.
If successful in its future phases and possible expansion, the program will benefit not only the stakeholders of the seafood and aquaculture market, but also the wider population in tackling poverty and malnutrition throughout Bangladesh.
-Ledger Insights


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IFIC Bank holds its 43rd AGM
Karachi business grapples with the aftermath of flooding
Norwegian Air Shuttle quadruples losses in first half
Chinese airlines’ losses mitigated by domestic travel
First Israel-Emirates commercial flight set for Monday
IMF staff reaches deal with Ecuador on $6.5b loan
Defying trade tensions, Chinese buyers snap up Indian steel
AIIB approves $100m loan for BD to fight Covid-19


Latest News
Djokovic wins New York title to equal Nadal record
Messi will not attend Barcelona training on Monday
Arsenal win Community Shield on penalties
BSMMU launches clinic for Covid survivors’ follow-up treatment
FBCCI holds discussion meeting commemorating Bangabandhu
Man detained for allegedly abducting three children in Narsingdi
Khaleda Zia to go abroad for treatment if govt accords permission
WHO DG lauds Bangladesh efforts to control COVID-19
Rail lines to go to Siliguri from Panchagarh: Minister
'Child lifter' held in Narshingdi
Most Read News
Bangladeshi woman, daughter murdered in Kuwait
Public-private co-operation key to overcoming pandemic: Dilruba Tanu
Shimulia-Kanthalbari ferry services to remain suspended for 12hrs
Rahat Khan's janaza held at press club
Public transports to run on previous fare from Sep 1
COVID-19: 32 deaths, 2,131 fresh cases reported
 Sonia Bashir Kabir and Maliha Malek Quadir join Bangladesh chapter of WICCI
Prisoner escapes from Mitford Hospital
Sylhet road accident kills 3
Rahat Khan laid to rest at Mirpur graveyard
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft