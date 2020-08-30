Video
Sunday, 30 August, 2020, 5:14 AM
‘Ensure supplying safe and nutritious food’

Published : Sunday, 30 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Speakers at a project launching ceremony called upon the private entrepreneurs to take steps for ensuring the supply of safe and nutritious foods in the country. 
The project was launched to ensure the supply of safe and nutritious foods as well as smooth market management to tackle the situation in the wake of coronavirus crisis in the country. Babor Ali Mir, zonal executive officer of zone-3, Dhaka South City Corporation, attended the launching ceremony as the chief guest at Haji Golam Morshed Community Centre at Bakshi Bazar in the capital on Thursday.     
With the financial support of USAID, Unnayan Sangha and Arcade Foundation, will jointly implement the  project titled 'EatSafe: Evidence and Action towards Safe, Nutritious Food: Covid-19 Response' in association with Switzerland-based NGO Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN).
 Organised by GAIN, was informed that ensuring nutritious and safe foods among the people has become a challenging due to Coronavirus crisis.
Chaired by Sheikh Mohammad Jahidul Islam, president of Islambagh City Corporation Wet Market, Dr. Rudaba Khandker, country director of GAIN Bangladesh, Rafiqul Alam Molla, executive director of Unnayan Sangha, Abdur Rashid, joint secretary of Islambagh Wet Market, among others, spoke on the occasion.      
Babor Ali Mir, in his speech, said it is essential to take safe and nutritious foods along with following the health rules at the time of pandemic. 
Jahidul Islam, while addressing, on behalf of the market committee announced a five-member team for implementing the project.  
In her speech, Dr. Rudaba Khandker thanked the market committee and stakeholders for taking forward the project.   
The speakers called on private entrepreneurs to play their due role in ensuring safe and nutritious foods in the country.


