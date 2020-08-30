Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 August, 2020, 5:14 AM
latest
Home Business

Oil prices dip as producers, refiners avoid worst of hurricane

Published : Sunday, 30 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

NEW YORK, Aug 29: Oil prices inched lower on Friday as Hurricane Laura passed the heart of the US oil industry in Louisiana and Texas without causing any widespread damage and companies began to restart operations.
Brent crude futures LCOc1 for October fell 4 cents to settle at $45.05 a barrel, before expiring on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 fell 7 cents to $42.97 a barrel.
Both benchmarks notched weekly gains of about 1.5per cent, with WTI rising for a fourth straight week. The benchmarks hit five-month highs during the week as US producers cut crude output ahead of Laura at a rate close to the level of 2005's Hurricane Katrina.  "The oil trade has been featured by strong advances at the start of the week as a sizable amount of storm premium was pumped into the market ahead of Hurricane Laura, followed by a major erasure of hurricane premium following the storm's arrival as limited impact on offshore crude production or refinery activity was indicated," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates.
The oil market has had an unusually long spell of low volatility, analyst Eugen Weinberg at Commerzbank said, in contrast with stock markets.
"It didn't even react to a weaker dollar. There's no impulse in either direction. It has seldom had so little volatility for such a long period, especially given the dynamic situation on the demand and supply sides," Weinberg said.
Laura, since downgraded to a tropical depression, hit Louisiana early on Thursday with winds of 150 miles per hour (240 km per hour). The storm killed at least six people, damaged buildings and felled trees. Power was cut to hundreds of thousands in Louisiana and Texas, but refineries were spared from massive flooding.
Shut offshore crude oil production in the US-regulated northern Gulf of Mexico remained at 84.3per cent, or 1.55 million barrels per day (bpd), the US government said in a report.
Shell said it was beginning to redeploy personnel to all its assets in the Gulf of Mexico that were not impacted by the storms, including those in the Norphlet and Mars Corridors.   -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IFIC Bank holds its 43rd AGM
Karachi business grapples with the aftermath of flooding
Norwegian Air Shuttle quadruples losses in first half
Chinese airlines’ losses mitigated by domestic travel
First Israel-Emirates commercial flight set for Monday
IMF staff reaches deal with Ecuador on $6.5b loan
Defying trade tensions, Chinese buyers snap up Indian steel
AIIB approves $100m loan for BD to fight Covid-19


Latest News
Djokovic wins New York title to equal Nadal record
Messi will not attend Barcelona training on Monday
Arsenal win Community Shield on penalties
BSMMU launches clinic for Covid survivors’ follow-up treatment
FBCCI holds discussion meeting commemorating Bangabandhu
Man detained for allegedly abducting three children in Narsingdi
Khaleda Zia to go abroad for treatment if govt accords permission
WHO DG lauds Bangladesh efforts to control COVID-19
Rail lines to go to Siliguri from Panchagarh: Minister
'Child lifter' held in Narshingdi
Most Read News
Bangladeshi woman, daughter murdered in Kuwait
Public-private co-operation key to overcoming pandemic: Dilruba Tanu
Shimulia-Kanthalbari ferry services to remain suspended for 12hrs
Rahat Khan's janaza held at press club
Public transports to run on previous fare from Sep 1
COVID-19: 32 deaths, 2,131 fresh cases reported
 Sonia Bashir Kabir and Maliha Malek Quadir join Bangladesh chapter of WICCI
Prisoner escapes from Mitford Hospital
Sylhet road accident kills 3
Rahat Khan laid to rest at Mirpur graveyard
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft