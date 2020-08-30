Video
Sunday, 30 August, 2020
Vietnam August trade surplus widens

Published : Sunday, 30 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

HANOI, Aug 29:  Vietnam's trade surplus in August is likely to have widened to $3.5 billion from a $2.8 billion surplus in July, while industrial production in the month contracted 0.6per cent from a year earlier, government data released on Saturday showed.
Exports in August probably rose 2.5per cent from a year earlier to $26.5 billion, while imports were likely to stand up 2.8per cent to $23.0 billion, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a statement.
Vietnam typically releases statistics data before the end of the reporting period, and the GSO's trade data is often subject to significant revision.   —Reuters


