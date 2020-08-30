Bangladesh Bank posts Tk 5,600cr profit in FY20





A record surge in gold prices and spill up in reserve during the coronavirus outbreak period were also reasons behind the surge in the central bank's operating profit.

The central bank's board of directors led by its governor Fazle Kabir approved the BB's financial statement for FY20 at a meeting on Thursday, senior BB officials confirmed The Daily Observer. The officials said the BB board also decided to pay around Tk 5,500 crore to government exchequer as profit.

During FY20, the country's foreign exchange reserve increased by more than $4 billion to $38.85 billion from $34.72 billion following a record inflow of remittance, assistance for corona pandemic and decline in import payments.

Gold prices increased by 52.85 per cent in FY20, contributing to the increase in the country's reserve valuation. On the other hand, the banks borrowed heavily from the central bank during the fiscal year in a bid to meet their liquidity demands, said the BB officials.

According to BB data, the government borrowed Tk 78,731 crore through treasury bills and bonds, mostly from the banks, in the fiscal year while the central bank directly provided another Tk 6,500 crore to the government.

The central bank's board approved incentive bonus for its staff for FY20 equivalent to the basic salary of four and-a-half months. For FY19, the rate of incentive for the BB employees was the same as that declared for FY20.





























