

People with limited income suffer most due to price hike

It shared the findings on Saturday saying prices increased both in wholesale and retail markets due to rains, floods and covid-19 pandemic at many vegetables growing districts.

The rising prices include rice, pulses, edible oil, onion, potato, flour, corn flour, sugar, eggs, ginger, cumin, turmeric, cardamom, cinnamon, chicken (domestic and broiler), mutton and powdered milk. Besides, prices of all kinds of vegetables also showed up.

Abul Kalam, an employee in a private firm said, "It is almost unbearable to pay for daily essentials while cost of medicine and schooling of children is going seriously neglected."

Another buyer told The Daily Observer that prices are only rising but not falling, it has become difficult to feed his five member family.

While visiting kitchen markets in the capital, this correspondent found rice price increased by Tk 2 to 5 per kg in recent weeks. Coarse rice now sells between Tk 40 to Tk 42 per kg in retail market. Medium quality rice sells between Tk 47 to Tk 50 per kg.

Miniket sells at Tk 55 to Tk 57 per kg. Nazirshail at Tk 54 to Tk 56 while its premium quality at Tk 60 to Tk 65. Price of packet flour increased by Tk 3 per kg selling at Tk 33 to Tk 36. Corn flour sold at Tk 44 to TK 46 per kg, up, by Tk 3

Bottled edible oil sold at Tk 110 per litre up by Tk 5 from last month. Loose edible oil sold at Tk 75 to Tk 80 per litre, up by Tk 5. Sugar sold at Tk 70 to Tk 72 per kg, up by Tk 4 two weeks back.

Potatoes sold at Tk 34 to Tk 36 per kg as against Tk 25 to Tk 30 one month back. Turmeric sold Tk 20 per kg higher selling at Tk 180 to Tk 220. Domestic ginger was costlier by Tk 20 per kg to sell at Tk 120 to Tk 150. Cumin was costlier by up to Tk 40 per kg selling at Tk 340 to Tk 410. Fine quality local lentil sold between Tk 100 to Tk 110 per kg.

Cinnamon sold at Tk 360 to Tk 460 per kg, up by Tk 20. Cardamom prices up by Tk 200 per kg selling between Tk 3,200 to Tk 35.00.

Eggs were costlier at Tk 35 to Tk 36 per four units. Broilers and local chicken were also costlier, fish prices stable. Beef sold at Tk 550 to Tk 600 and mutton sold at Tk 750 to Tk 800 with slight rise in prices.

Local onions sold at Tk 40 to Tk 45 per kg while Indian onions were slightly cheaper. Brinjel sold at Tk 80 to Tk 90 per kg against Tk Tk 40 to Tk 50 last month. Bitter gourd sold at Tk 55 to Tk 60 per kg, cucumber at Tk 40 to Tk 50. Green chilies sold at Tk 180 to Tk 200 as agaist Tk 50 to Tk 80 last month.























