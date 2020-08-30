Video
Sunday, 30 August, 2020
Rahat Khan belongs to progressive ideology: Info Minister

Published : Sunday, 30 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Information Minister and Awami League joint general secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Saturday said Ekushey Padak-winning writer and journalist Rahat Khan belonged to progressive ideology and engaged him in writing in favour of Bangabandhu throughout his life.
"He was not only literary personality but also a renowned journalist . . . he had enormous contribution to the country's journalism," Dr Hasan said while talking to journalists after placing wreaths at Rahat Khan's coffin at the National Press Club.




Awami League cultural affairs secretary Asim Kumar Ukil MP and office secretary Barrister Biplob Barua were present at this time.
Dr Hasan Mahmud said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has remained beside journalists during the corona pandemic. The Prime Minister will remain beside noted journalists at their time of needs.
Rahat Khan died at his residence at Eskaton Garden Road in Dhaka on Friday evening.
His namaz-e-janaza was held National Press Club at 11:00am. The writer was buried at Mirpur Intellectuals' Graveyard on Saturday afternoon.   -BSS



