Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 August, 2020, 5:13 AM
latest
Home City News

Don’t pay heed to rumours over HSC exams: Edn Ministry

Published : Sunday, 30 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

The Education Ministry on Saturday urged people of the country not to pay heed to any rumour about HSC and its equivalent examinations.
"Recently, it has been noticed that teachers, parents and students are being misled by various social media posts regarding opening of educational institutions and announcement of various imaginary dates of HSC and equivalent examinations from fake Facebook pages and profiles (Ministry of Education Board) in the name of the Ministry of Education," said a handout today.




Teachers, parents and students are requested to remain vigilant in this regard, it said. It also sought the cooperation of the media in this regard.
According to the Ministry of Education, no decision has been taken yet on when the educational institutions will be reopened and when the HSC and equivalent examinations will be held due to health risks.   -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rahat Khan belongs to progressive ideology: Info Minister
Don’t pay heed to rumours over HSC exams: Edn Ministry
Sundarban tourism businesses looking for reopening
ASAJO holds discussion marking the National Mourning Day
Russian man dies after ‘taking excessive liquor’
Student received bullet injuries
‘Bangabandhu was an institution, we want to make him universal’
FFs monthly allowances in mobile from Oct


Latest News
Djokovic wins New York title to equal Nadal record
Messi will not attend Barcelona training on Monday
Arsenal win Community Shield on penalties
BSMMU launches clinic for Covid survivors’ follow-up treatment
FBCCI holds discussion meeting commemorating Bangabandhu
Man detained for allegedly abducting three children in Narsingdi
Khaleda Zia to go abroad for treatment if govt accords permission
WHO DG lauds Bangladesh efforts to control COVID-19
Rail lines to go to Siliguri from Panchagarh: Minister
'Child lifter' held in Narshingdi
Most Read News
Bangladeshi woman, daughter murdered in Kuwait
Public-private co-operation key to overcoming pandemic: Dilruba Tanu
Shimulia-Kanthalbari ferry services to remain suspended for 12hrs
Rahat Khan's janaza held at press club
Public transports to run on previous fare from Sep 1
COVID-19: 32 deaths, 2,131 fresh cases reported
 Sonia Bashir Kabir and Maliha Malek Quadir join Bangladesh chapter of WICCI
Prisoner escapes from Mitford Hospital
Sylhet road accident kills 3
Rahat Khan laid to rest at Mirpur graveyard
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft