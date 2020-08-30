Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 August, 2020, 5:13 AM
latest
Home City News

ASAJO holds discussion marking the National Mourning Day

Published : Sunday, 30 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Observer Desk

Bangladesh Awami Sangskritik Jote (ASAJO) holds a discussion and special prayers in observance of the National Mourning Day at Awami League Dhaka South City unit office at Bangabandhu Avenue on Saturday. photo: observer

Bangladesh Awami Sangskritik Jote (ASAJO) holds a discussion and special prayers in observance of the National Mourning Day at Awami League Dhaka South City unit office at Bangabandhu Avenue on Saturday. photo: observer

Bangladesh Awami Sangskritik Jote (ASAJO) on Saturday organised a discussion and special prayers in observance of the National Mourning Day at Awami League Dhaka South City unit office at Bangabandhu Avenue, a press release said.
Abu Ahmed Mannafi, freedom fighter and the president of Awami League Dhaka South City unit, and Bangali Sanskritik Jote president Saiful Azam Bashar, were present at the programme as chief guest and special guest. ASAJO's founder and president Poet Mosharraf Hossain chaired the programme.
The chief guest in his speech said, "Bangabandhu didn't die, his ideologies are still alive and will be...Bangabandhu was not only the leader of Bengali, but also the leader of world politics." ASAJO's general secretary Saiful Islam Sumon, organizing secretary MH Ali Newton, joint cultural secretary Aminul Islam, among others, spoke at the programme.
Later a special munajat was offered seeking salvation of the departed soul of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rahat Khan belongs to progressive ideology: Info Minister
Don’t pay heed to rumours over HSC exams: Edn Ministry
Sundarban tourism businesses looking for reopening
ASAJO holds discussion marking the National Mourning Day
Russian man dies after ‘taking excessive liquor’
Student received bullet injuries
‘Bangabandhu was an institution, we want to make him universal’
FFs monthly allowances in mobile from Oct


Latest News
Djokovic wins New York title to equal Nadal record
Messi will not attend Barcelona training on Monday
Arsenal win Community Shield on penalties
BSMMU launches clinic for Covid survivors’ follow-up treatment
FBCCI holds discussion meeting commemorating Bangabandhu
Man detained for allegedly abducting three children in Narsingdi
Khaleda Zia to go abroad for treatment if govt accords permission
WHO DG lauds Bangladesh efforts to control COVID-19
Rail lines to go to Siliguri from Panchagarh: Minister
'Child lifter' held in Narshingdi
Most Read News
Bangladeshi woman, daughter murdered in Kuwait
Public-private co-operation key to overcoming pandemic: Dilruba Tanu
Shimulia-Kanthalbari ferry services to remain suspended for 12hrs
Rahat Khan's janaza held at press club
Public transports to run on previous fare from Sep 1
COVID-19: 32 deaths, 2,131 fresh cases reported
 Sonia Bashir Kabir and Maliha Malek Quadir join Bangladesh chapter of WICCI
Prisoner escapes from Mitford Hospital
Sylhet road accident kills 3
Rahat Khan laid to rest at Mirpur graveyard
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft