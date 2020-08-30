ASAJO holds discussion marking the National Mourning Day



Bangladesh Awami Sangskritik Jote (ASAJO) holds a discussion and special prayers in observance of the National Mourning Day at Awami League Dhaka South City unit office at Bangabandhu Avenue on Saturday. photo: observer

Abu Ahmed Mannafi, freedom fighter and the president of Awami League Dhaka South City unit, and Bangali Sanskritik Jote president Saiful Azam Bashar, were present at the programme as chief guest and special guest. ASAJO's founder and president Poet Mosharraf Hossain chaired the programme.

The chief guest in his speech said, "Bangabandhu didn't die, his ideologies are still alive and will be...Bangabandhu was not only the leader of Bengali, but also the leader of world politics." ASAJO's general secretary Saiful Islam Sumon, organizing secretary MH Ali Newton, joint cultural secretary Aminul Islam, among others, spoke at the programme.

Later a special munajat was offered seeking salvation of the departed soul of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.















Bangladesh Awami Sangskritik Jote (ASAJO) on Saturday organised a discussion and special prayers in observance of the National Mourning Day at Awami League Dhaka South City unit office at Bangabandhu Avenue, a press release said.Abu Ahmed Mannafi, freedom fighter and the president of Awami League Dhaka South City unit, and Bangali Sanskritik Jote president Saiful Azam Bashar, were present at the programme as chief guest and special guest. ASAJO's founder and president Poet Mosharraf Hossain chaired the programme.The chief guest in his speech said, "Bangabandhu didn't die, his ideologies are still alive and will be...Bangabandhu was not only the leader of Bengali, but also the leader of world politics." ASAJO's general secretary Saiful Islam Sumon, organizing secretary MH Ali Newton, joint cultural secretary Aminul Islam, among others, spoke at the programme.Later a special munajat was offered seeking salvation of the departed soul of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.