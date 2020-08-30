

Perennial water-logging in Dhaka persists



We believe, the two mayors have also realised that city corporations cannot also avoid responsibility for the failure in drainage mismanagement and waste disposal by placing all the blame on WASA. All together it is a collective failure because of a prevailing culture of lack of coordination, unhealthy competition, and shifting blame through mudslinging at one another.



Transferring of the drainage management system from WASA to the two city corporations will be a lengthy task. The proposal is under evaluation. Most importantly, is our two city corporations well equipped with trained manpower or resources to pick up the challenge?



Expectantly, all the manpower and equipment of the WASA's drainage division will have to shift under the two city corporations. The process will be time consuming while existing laws will have to be amended.



What's the stopgap solution for the time being?



This question needs to be addressed besides choosing a long-term plan. Since too many stakeholders are engaged to deal with the growing water-logging dilemma - we recommend the two city corporations to be armed with the responsibility for monitoring the work that is under the jurisdiction of WASA. The responsibility of complete drainage management and the maintenance of sewerage, canals, and culverts, should be given to a single body.



This authority must also address water logging in the city by coordinating with the office responsible for solid waste management. Recovering designated flood plains and canals can largely free the city out of water-logging. Last of all, without an integrated master plan and proper coordinated work of various authorities concerned, the water- logging dilemma cannot be solved. Merely changing the regulatory authority will not solve the problem.











Despite the annual spending of thousands of crores of Taka of taxpayers' money in projects to improve the drainage system in Dhaka, the problems that cause water-logging have not been solved. In fact, the situation seems to be worsening with time, making it nearly impossible for the people to move around in their city.



All solutions exist in theory; we expect to see regular combined and participatory meetings of officials. It is time to jump into action. Actions speak louder than words. Amid myriad experts' opinions, observations and hollow promises over the years, water-logging in Dhaka persists with none to pick up the challenge. Yet it was encouraging to note that the two Dhaka Mayors showing interest - to take over the responsibility of drainage management from Dhaka Wasa - in a bid to end the capital's perennial water-logging crisis.We believe, the two mayors have also realised that city corporations cannot also avoid responsibility for the failure in drainage mismanagement and waste disposal by placing all the blame on WASA. All together it is a collective failure because of a prevailing culture of lack of coordination, unhealthy competition, and shifting blame through mudslinging at one another.Transferring of the drainage management system from WASA to the two city corporations will be a lengthy task. The proposal is under evaluation. Most importantly, is our two city corporations well equipped with trained manpower or resources to pick up the challenge?Expectantly, all the manpower and equipment of the WASA's drainage division will have to shift under the two city corporations. The process will be time consuming while existing laws will have to be amended.What's the stopgap solution for the time being?This question needs to be addressed besides choosing a long-term plan. Since too many stakeholders are engaged to deal with the growing water-logging dilemma - we recommend the two city corporations to be armed with the responsibility for monitoring the work that is under the jurisdiction of WASA. The responsibility of complete drainage management and the maintenance of sewerage, canals, and culverts, should be given to a single body.This authority must also address water logging in the city by coordinating with the office responsible for solid waste management. Recovering designated flood plains and canals can largely free the city out of water-logging. Last of all, without an integrated master plan and proper coordinated work of various authorities concerned, the water- logging dilemma cannot be solved. Merely changing the regulatory authority will not solve the problem.Despite the annual spending of thousands of crores of Taka of taxpayers' money in projects to improve the drainage system in Dhaka, the problems that cause water-logging have not been solved. In fact, the situation seems to be worsening with time, making it nearly impossible for the people to move around in their city.All solutions exist in theory; we expect to see regular combined and participatory meetings of officials. It is time to jump into action. Actions speak louder than words.