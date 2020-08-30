Video
Sunday, 30 August, 2020, 5:12 AM
Lessons from Karbala

Published : Sunday, 30 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

Dear Sir

The historic event of Karbala is one of the most pathetic events for the Muslims as well as the humankind. The dreadful and pathetic event of 10 Muharram cannot be forgotten. Around 1300 years back, Imam Hossein, the grandchild of prophet Muhammad (SAW) and youngest son Caliph Ali (RA) with his family members were brutally killed on the shore of Forat (The Eifritis River) at the battleground of Karbala.

Hazrat Ali was the last caliph of Khulafa Rasidun. During the tenure of Ali, the power struggle and politics of conspiracy were broken out between both Ali and Muabiya. Subsequently, it triggered first the battle of camel and then broke out the battle of Siffin. After the battle of Siffin, the Muslims were fragmented into two sects, the Sunnis and the Shiyas. The dispute between the Sunnis and Shiyas had been leading to clash and communal bloody conflicts since then.

However, Yazid, the son of Muyabiya succeeded the power after the death of his father. Imam Hussein fought against the monarchy and autocratic rule of Yazid. In the field of Karbara, Imam Hossein and his family were mercilessly assassinated by Simar and forces of Yazid in 680 (37 Hijri).





Still now Muslims are fragmented in different groups and are being oppressed worldwide. Muslims of the world should learn lesson from the tragic incident of Karbala and must be united.

Md Yamin khan
Faridpur



