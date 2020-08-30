

Unconventional conventions



National Conventions are a series of presidential nominating process held every four years by the major political parties - Democratic Party and Republican Party. The tradition of holding a convention before a presidential election begun in 1800. The Democratic National Convention (DNC) and the Republican National Convention (RNC) both officially nominate their candidates at this event. It became a tradition of lavish and festive four daylong celebration. In the presence of thousands of live audiences, candidates from both parties accept their nominations and give speeches.



This year the Democratic Convention took place from August 17-20, and the Republican Convention from August 24-27.In stark contrast with previous week's Democratic convention, Republicans started off with a parade of dishonesty. They painted President Trump as a saint and Joe Biden as the Grim Reaper. The overall tone was if Trump is not reelected, doom will assuredly follow.



At the traditional in-person political conventions, delegates declare their states' votes for party nominee from the convention floor. This year, DNC rented a convention center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and expected 50,000 people to enjoy the convention, but due to Covid-19, they decided in June to settle down on a virtual convention.



The RNC rented a convention center in Charlotte, North Carolina, when North Carolina declined to allow a huge gathering due to the pandemic, Republicans moved their venue from to Florida. In July, President Trump canceled the Florida portion of the convention. They had less time to prepare than the Democrats. At the RNC convention, speakers appeared both by video or in-person from the party's rented space in Washington D.C.



Republicans began their nominating process with dark denunciations of Democrats and warnings about a future controlled by "radical liberals," while praising President Trump's stewardship of the country, including his handling of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 181,000 Americans.On the other hand, the DNC had some fun with the format, and the result was a delightful smooth convention. As few as 300 attended the convention.



Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris gave her acceptance speech without any audience, but the Republican Vice President candidate Mike Pence delivered his acceptance speech in front of a hundred people.



Traditionally, candidates for President mostly stay in the background for the first three days of the convention. They appear in front of the camera only on the last day to deliver their acceptance speeches. This was not a case with President Trump. He appeared in front of cameraevery day of the convention. Be it in Charlotte welcoming the delegates, doing official business and attending First lady's speech at the White House, or at the Vice President Pence's speech in Baltimore.



In his acceptance speech, Joe Biden never mentioned President Trump by his name, but Trump mentioned Joe Biden's name 40 times. Biden spoke for 25 minutes and Trump spoke for a good 70 minutes. It was the longest speech in 40 years.

Biden delivered his acceptance speech at an empty auditorium in Delaware. At the end of the speech, he came outside of the building along with Vice President Candidate Kamala Harris. They greeted their supporters from a distance and watched the fireworks together. Supporters were watching Biden's speech from the parking lot sitting in their cars due to the Covid-19.



Whereas, President Trump delivered his speech from the South Lawn of the White House in front of almost 1,500 guests. They were sitting at close proximity and very few wore masks. At the end of the speech he watched fireworks over the magnificent Lincoln Memorial.



Mr. Trump's re-nomination speech from the White House, was a move that would technically be legal but blurs the line between political candidate and public servant. In the history of United States, this is the first time a president used White House for campaign purposes as the White House is considered the House of Public. First Lady Melania Trump also gave her speech from the Rose Garden of the White House, which is also unheard of.



Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's prerecorded speech at the convention is a clear violation of the Hatch Act. Pompeo was on a state visit in Jerusalem. Just in last month, Pompeo himself was reminding employees of his agency to "not improperly engage the Department of State in the political process."



President Trump also included a naturalization ceremony in the convention that took place in a previously recorded video from the White House. He presided over a naturalization ceremony for five new U.S. citizens. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Wolf read the oath to the new citizens. The Hatch Act bars government employees from participating in partisan politics during work hours, and the use of government buildings for political activities.



The convention also featured Trump acting in his official capacity as president pardoning a convicted bank robber who now runs a nonprofit for prisoners.The Republican National Convention was no doubt a defiance to traditional convention.

Lizi Rahman is an author, columnist, educator and activist living in New York



















