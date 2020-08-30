

Indo-Bangla ties suffer some hiccups



There have been some palpable hiccups in Dhaka-Delhi ties even though seemingly there has been little or no culpability on the part of Bangladesh for them. The reasons which are widely said to have irked India are of entirely Dhaka's internal affairs. The first and foremost is the Shaikh Hasina's 15-minute telephone conversation with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan and subsequent meeting between Bangladesh Foreign Minister and Pakistan's High Commissioner in Dhaka and, secondly, China's growing relations with Bangladesh especially its huge recent investment commitments in some grandiose projects in Bangladesh.There are also some other issues trumpeted in the media that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina did not grant an audience to the outgoing Indian High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das and several scheduled ministerial level visits from Bangladesh to India were either called off or put off.



First of all, Bangladesh is an independent country and she has every right to dictate its foreign policy of its own. Moreover, our foreign policy doctrine was envisioned by the Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman that clearly defines to establish friendships with any country without any sort of animosity and he per se went to Lahore to attend an OIC (Organization of Islamic Countries) summit in 1974. Sheikh Hasina who possesses so much of her father hereditarily did what she should have done in the greater interest of her country that should not cause concerns to any of our neighbours. She discussed possible cooperation amid the on-going Covid-19 pandemic with Imran Khan. Notably, when there was severe shortage of onions in Bangladesh after India stopped suppliesPakistan had sent this spice in bulk to Dhaka.



Bangladesh at its state levels has reiterated its unflinching gratitude ad infinitum to India for its sacrifice and support in our Pyrrhic victory in 1971 and has been resolutely committed to keeping building on deep-rooted strong relationships in years to come and it has been proven again and again that Bangladesh has given India far more than it gets. But it is no exaggeration to say that it was more necessary for India to split its mortal enemy, Pakistan, into pieces to make itself invulnerable than to help liberate Bangladesh.



Bangladesh's growing relations with China should not be a headache for India. As a fast developing country with a target of reaching middle-income status by 2024 and a developed country by 2041, Bangladesh needs huge foreign direct investments (FDIs) and China has extended the hand with large-scale investment proposals such as $1 billion Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration project to preserve water during dry season against the backdrop of failure by India and Bangladesh to strike a water sharing agreement on the Teesta water flows, construction of a $1.6 billion Pyra sea port, Sylhet Osmani International airport expansion, country's longest bridge linking Barisal to the island district of Bhola, Sheikh Hasina Institute of Technology, Hi-tech Park, construction of a Smart City and other infrastructure projects. In all, Chinese FDIs are projected to reach nearly $40 billion. On the trade front, although Bangladesh's exports to China have not made much headway with an annual average of around $1 billion, they are expected to rise conspicuously after the recent Chinese announcement for 97% duty free access of Bangladesh's goods to the Chinese market. China's exports to Bangladesh were worth $12 billion during the last financial year of 2019-2020.



On the other hand, India is also a major investor and its investment projects worth billions of dollars spread over 60 Bangladesh economic sectors and that has never been a matter of discussion or concern to any country until today. India's total investments in Bangladesh are estimated at $10 billion while its average annual exports to Bangladesh account for the same amount, against its average yearly intake from Bangladesh amounting to around $1 billion. India is also a significant remittance taker from Bangladesh as over half a million Indians live and work here sending huge sums of more than $4 billion a year.



And other issues which have made headlines are of trivial significance and played down by Bangladesh officials. Despite repeated requests, India's outgoing High Commissioner was not able to meet Sheikh Hasina was published in the media. However, it was not like that the latter was loath to give an audience to the former and the fact was the current Covid-19 pandemic that dissuaded Bangladesh Prime Minister from meeting any dignitaries.





It's true that Sheikh Hasina has been under pressure due to India's ill-treatment of Bangladesh on many issues making Bangladeshi people increasingly restive over our big neighbour and she has to articulate public discourse as she practices realpolitik. Another vital factor is that such Dhaka-Delhi misunderstanding may help hidden forces lurking in Bangladesh to take advantage of anti-Indian sentiments. Evidently, in the previous rules, Indian separatists were let get away with operating their activities in Bangladesh. It is the Sheikh Hasina's government that has detained these separatists and handed over them to India as a gesture of true friendship.



Despite herself Bangladesh is eagerly keen to improve her relationships with the hope that India will reciprocate equally and synchronize its steps on the same rhythm. Dhaka has spared no efforts to reason with Delhi that the two-way relationships have been based on common bilateral interests rather than one sided and it is hoped that India will put up dissonances with Bangladesh and won't distance itself too far that leaves a vacuum for others to fill the void and China is always there to give India a good run for its money as the largest investment partner of Bangladesh.

