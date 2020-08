NOAKHALI, Aug 29: A 19-month-old boy drowned in a pond in Chatkhil Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Afzal Hossain, son of Amarpur Jame Mosque Imam Maulana Kamrul Hasan, a resident of Purba Deliai Village under Khilpara Union in the upazila.

Family members found his floating body in the pond in the afternoon and recovered it.