3 doctors posted temporarily at Bagatipara hospital





Their posting was confirmed on Thursday in a circular signed by Natore Civil Surgeon Dr Kazi Mizanur Rahman.

The posted doctors are: Dr Kazi Humayun Kabir, medical officer of Chalan Beel Sub Health Centre in Singra Upazila, Dr Adnan Muin, medical officer of Gurudaspur Upazila Health Complex, and Dr Golam Kibria, assistant surgeon of Natore Sadar Modern Hospital.

Locals are happy for the posting of the doctors. They also demanded permanent solution to the treatment crisis at the health complex.

Resident Physician (In-charge) Dr Fariduzzaman said the circular has been issued posting three doctors for the time being.









It may be mentioned here that the report describing the healthcare problem, mainly the physicians' crisis at the health complex, was published in The Daily Observer on August 21 last. After this, these three doctors have been appointed.





BAGATIPARA, NATORE, Aug 29: Three physicians have been posted temporarily at Bagatipara Upazila Health Complex in the district to address treatment crisis.Their posting was confirmed on Thursday in a circular signed by Natore Civil Surgeon Dr Kazi Mizanur Rahman.The posted doctors are: Dr Kazi Humayun Kabir, medical officer of Chalan Beel Sub Health Centre in Singra Upazila, Dr Adnan Muin, medical officer of Gurudaspur Upazila Health Complex, and Dr Golam Kibria, assistant surgeon of Natore Sadar Modern Hospital.Locals are happy for the posting of the doctors. They also demanded permanent solution to the treatment crisis at the health complex.Resident Physician (In-charge) Dr Fariduzzaman said the circular has been issued posting three doctors for the time being.It may be mentioned here that the report describing the healthcare problem, mainly the physicians' crisis at the health complex, was published in The Daily Observer on August 21 last. After this, these three doctors have been appointed.