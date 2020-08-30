Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 August, 2020, 5:12 AM
latest
Home Countryside

3 doctors posted temporarily at Bagatipara hospital

Published : Sunday, 30 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Our Correspondent

BAGATIPARA, NATORE, Aug 29: Three physicians have been posted temporarily at Bagatipara Upazila Health Complex in the district to address treatment crisis.
Their posting was confirmed on Thursday in a circular signed by Natore Civil Surgeon Dr Kazi Mizanur Rahman.
The posted doctors are: Dr Kazi Humayun Kabir, medical officer of Chalan Beel Sub Health Centre in Singra Upazila, Dr Adnan Muin, medical officer of Gurudaspur Upazila Health Complex, and Dr Golam Kibria, assistant surgeon of Natore Sadar Modern Hospital.
Locals are happy for the posting of the doctors. They also demanded permanent solution to the treatment crisis at the health complex.
Resident Physician (In-charge) Dr Fariduzzaman said the circular has been issued posting three doctors for the time being.




It may be mentioned here that the report describing the healthcare problem, mainly the physicians' crisis at the health complex, was published in The Daily Observer on August 21 last. After this, these three doctors have been appointed.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Minor drowns at Chatkhil
3 doctors posted temporarily at Bagatipara hospital
Cucumber farmers happy over production, fair price
Obituary
Ten businesses fined in two districts
37 more contract corona
Two crushed under train in two districts
Green chilli price soars in Gopalganj, Khulna


Latest News
Djokovic wins New York title to equal Nadal record
Messi will not attend Barcelona training on Monday
Arsenal win Community Shield on penalties
BSMMU launches clinic for Covid survivors’ follow-up treatment
FBCCI holds discussion meeting commemorating Bangabandhu
Man detained for allegedly abducting three children in Narsingdi
Khaleda Zia to go abroad for treatment if govt accords permission
WHO DG lauds Bangladesh efforts to control COVID-19
Rail lines to go to Siliguri from Panchagarh: Minister
'Child lifter' held in Narshingdi
Most Read News
Bangladeshi woman, daughter murdered in Kuwait
Public-private co-operation key to overcoming pandemic: Dilruba Tanu
Shimulia-Kanthalbari ferry services to remain suspended for 12hrs
Rahat Khan's janaza held at press club
Public transports to run on previous fare from Sep 1
COVID-19: 32 deaths, 2,131 fresh cases reported
 Sonia Bashir Kabir and Maliha Malek Quadir join Bangladesh chapter of WICCI
Prisoner escapes from Mitford Hospital
Sylhet road accident kills 3
Rahat Khan laid to rest at Mirpur graveyard
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft