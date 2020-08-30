

Cucumber farmers happy over production, fair price

Growers are happy for getting fair prices amid corona situation.

Cucumber has been cultivated along the banks of different vegetable fields and fish enclosures in five upazilas of the district. Everyday, 100 truckloads of cucumber go to different areas including Dhaka from here.

Grower Asaduzzaman of Kulbaria Village under Atlia Union in the upazila said, cucumber gives fruits within 30 to 35 days of planting, and the fruit-giving continues for 35 to 40 days. If properly nurtured, six to nine maunds of cucumber can be grown in one-acre land.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Mosaddek Hossain said, according to the information from the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), cucumber has been cultivated in 120 hectares of land in the district this year. The highest yield is in Dumuria Upazila.

Different crops including cucumber are sent to different areas of the country. This season, more than thousand tonnes of crops will be produced in Khulna. After meeting the district's demand, crops are being sent to other areas of the country.

Growers are getting expected benefits as the crops are selling directly to the traders without any brokers.

A grower Md Faruk Sardar of Tipna Village in the upazila said, he has cultivated cucumber in one-acre land. He is selling five to eight maunds of cucumber per day.

He also said cucumber has grown well this year and the price is also good.

Grower Mrittunjoy of Sharafpur Village said he sowed seeds of different vegetables late this year for corona situation. But, due to favourable weather, the cucumber yield has been good.

He also said, "The upazila agriculture department has helped us much. We are selling per kg cucumber at Tk 10 to 15 to the wholesalers and per maund at Tk 400 to 600."

Former Union Parishad Member of Mirzapur Village in the upazila Md Anwar Hossain said, "I have cultivated cucumber in 10-acre land this year. So far, I have sold cucumber worth Tk 3 lakh. At present, I am selling 100 maunds of cucumber daily."









He is expecting a net profit worth over Tk 10 lakh this year.

Deputy Director of Khulna DAE Md Hafizur Rahman said they are putting extra emphasis on vegetable farming in the district.



DUMURIA, KHULNA, Aug 29: Farmers of Dumuria Upazila in the district have got bumper yield of cucumber this year.Growers are happy for getting fair prices amid corona situation.Cucumber has been cultivated along the banks of different vegetable fields and fish enclosures in five upazilas of the district. Everyday, 100 truckloads of cucumber go to different areas including Dhaka from here.Grower Asaduzzaman of Kulbaria Village under Atlia Union in the upazila said, cucumber gives fruits within 30 to 35 days of planting, and the fruit-giving continues for 35 to 40 days. If properly nurtured, six to nine maunds of cucumber can be grown in one-acre land.Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Mosaddek Hossain said, according to the information from the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), cucumber has been cultivated in 120 hectares of land in the district this year. The highest yield is in Dumuria Upazila.Different crops including cucumber are sent to different areas of the country. This season, more than thousand tonnes of crops will be produced in Khulna. After meeting the district's demand, crops are being sent to other areas of the country.Growers are getting expected benefits as the crops are selling directly to the traders without any brokers.A grower Md Faruk Sardar of Tipna Village in the upazila said, he has cultivated cucumber in one-acre land. He is selling five to eight maunds of cucumber per day.He also said cucumber has grown well this year and the price is also good.Grower Mrittunjoy of Sharafpur Village said he sowed seeds of different vegetables late this year for corona situation. But, due to favourable weather, the cucumber yield has been good.He also said, "The upazila agriculture department has helped us much. We are selling per kg cucumber at Tk 10 to 15 to the wholesalers and per maund at Tk 400 to 600."Former Union Parishad Member of Mirzapur Village in the upazila Md Anwar Hossain said, "I have cultivated cucumber in 10-acre land this year. So far, I have sold cucumber worth Tk 3 lakh. At present, I am selling 100 maunds of cucumber daily."He is expecting a net profit worth over Tk 10 lakh this year.Deputy Director of Khulna DAE Md Hafizur Rahman said they are putting extra emphasis on vegetable farming in the district.