KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR, Aug 29: Freedom Fighter Khandaker Md Abul Kalam, father of Md Mushfiqur Rahman, former Kaliganj Upazila nirbahi officer and personal secretary of State Minister for the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman, MP, died from old age complications at a Dhaka hospital on Friday at 6:30am. He was 73.

His namaz-e-janaza was held at Mirpur Baitush Sharaf Jame Masjid in Dhaka after Juma prayers. Later, he was buried at Jannatul Mawa Graveyard in the same area.

He left behind wife, one son, two daughters and a host of relatives to mourn his death.



