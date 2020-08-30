Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 August, 2020, 5:12 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Ten businesses fined in two districts

Published : Sunday, 30 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Our Correspondents

Ten businesses were fined Tk 2.42 lakh on different charges in two districts- Manikganj and Mymensingh, on Thursday.
MANIKGANJ: Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP), in a drive, fined four jewellery shops Tk 1.85 lakh in the district on Thursday.
Under the direction of Deputy Commissioner SM Ferdous, DNCRP Assistant Director Asaduzzaman Romel conducted the drive in the district town in the afternoon.
The shops were fined for selling 18 to 19 carat gold, saying 21 carat gold.
Priyanka Jewellery was fined Tk 75,000, Paul Jewellery Tk 60,000, Ahmed Jewellery Tk 30,000 and Rajdhani Jewellery Tk 20,000.
Later, they were forced to sign a bond promising that they will not cheat any customer in future.
Bangladesh Jewellers Association Manikganj Unit President Abdus Salam and General Secretary Prabir Sarkar were also present during the drive.
GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A mobile court here on Thursday fined six traders Tk 57,000 on different charges in Gouripur Upazila of the district.
The mobile court led by Assistant Commissioner (AC) (Land) and Executive Magistrate Md Abidur Rahman conducted a drive in Madhya Bazaar area of the upazila and fined Md Dulal Mia Tk 47,000 on charge of adulterating food; Pradip Tk 3,000, Md Badsha Mia, Md Rokon Mia, Md Sumon Mia Tk 2,000, and Md Sujon Mia Tk 1,000 for not keeping price tag in the products. AC Land Md Abidur Rahman confirmed the drive adding that the seized goods were destroyed.
Acting Safe Food Inspector Goutam Kumar Sen and Sub-Inspector Gouripur Police Station Md Ujjal Mia, among others, were also present during the drive.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Minor drowns at Chatkhil
3 doctors posted temporarily at Bagatipara hospital
Cucumber farmers happy over production, fair price
Obituary
Ten businesses fined in two districts
37 more contract corona
Two crushed under train in two districts
Green chilli price soars in Gopalganj, Khulna


Latest News
Djokovic wins New York title to equal Nadal record
Messi will not attend Barcelona training on Monday
Arsenal win Community Shield on penalties
BSMMU launches clinic for Covid survivors’ follow-up treatment
FBCCI holds discussion meeting commemorating Bangabandhu
Man detained for allegedly abducting three children in Narsingdi
Khaleda Zia to go abroad for treatment if govt accords permission
WHO DG lauds Bangladesh efforts to control COVID-19
Rail lines to go to Siliguri from Panchagarh: Minister
'Child lifter' held in Narshingdi
Most Read News
Bangladeshi woman, daughter murdered in Kuwait
Public-private co-operation key to overcoming pandemic: Dilruba Tanu
Shimulia-Kanthalbari ferry services to remain suspended for 12hrs
Rahat Khan's janaza held at press club
Public transports to run on previous fare from Sep 1
COVID-19: 32 deaths, 2,131 fresh cases reported
 Sonia Bashir Kabir and Maliha Malek Quadir join Bangladesh chapter of WICCI
Prisoner escapes from Mitford Hospital
Sylhet road accident kills 3
Rahat Khan laid to rest at Mirpur graveyard
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft