Ten businesses fined in two districts





MANIKGANJ: Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP), in a drive, fined four jewellery shops Tk 1.85 lakh in the district on Thursday.

Under the direction of Deputy Commissioner SM Ferdous, DNCRP Assistant Director Asaduzzaman Romel conducted the drive in the district town in the afternoon.

The shops were fined for selling 18 to 19 carat gold, saying 21 carat gold.

Priyanka Jewellery was fined Tk 75,000, Paul Jewellery Tk 60,000, Ahmed Jewellery Tk 30,000 and Rajdhani Jewellery Tk 20,000.

Later, they were forced to sign a bond promising that they will not cheat any customer in future.

Bangladesh Jewellers Association Manikganj Unit President Abdus Salam and General Secretary Prabir Sarkar were also present during the drive.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A mobile court here on Thursday fined six traders Tk 57,000 on different charges in Gouripur Upazila of the district.

The mobile court led by Assistant Commissioner (AC) (Land) and Executive Magistrate Md Abidur Rahman conducted a drive in Madhya Bazaar area of the upazila and fined Md Dulal Mia Tk 47,000 on charge of adulterating food; Pradip Tk 3,000, Md Badsha Mia, Md Rokon Mia, Md Sumon Mia Tk 2,000, and Md Sujon Mia Tk 1,000 for not keeping price tag in the products. AC Land Md Abidur Rahman confirmed the drive adding that the seized goods were destroyed.

Acting Safe Food Inspector Goutam Kumar Sen and Sub-Inspector Gouripur Police Station Md Ujjal Mia, among others, were also present during the drive.















Ten businesses were fined Tk 2.42 lakh on different charges in two districts- Manikganj and Mymensingh, on Thursday.MANIKGANJ: Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP), in a drive, fined four jewellery shops Tk 1.85 lakh in the district on Thursday.Under the direction of Deputy Commissioner SM Ferdous, DNCRP Assistant Director Asaduzzaman Romel conducted the drive in the district town in the afternoon.The shops were fined for selling 18 to 19 carat gold, saying 21 carat gold.Priyanka Jewellery was fined Tk 75,000, Paul Jewellery Tk 60,000, Ahmed Jewellery Tk 30,000 and Rajdhani Jewellery Tk 20,000.Later, they were forced to sign a bond promising that they will not cheat any customer in future.Bangladesh Jewellers Association Manikganj Unit President Abdus Salam and General Secretary Prabir Sarkar were also present during the drive.GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A mobile court here on Thursday fined six traders Tk 57,000 on different charges in Gouripur Upazila of the district.The mobile court led by Assistant Commissioner (AC) (Land) and Executive Magistrate Md Abidur Rahman conducted a drive in Madhya Bazaar area of the upazila and fined Md Dulal Mia Tk 47,000 on charge of adulterating food; Pradip Tk 3,000, Md Badsha Mia, Md Rokon Mia, Md Sumon Mia Tk 2,000, and Md Sujon Mia Tk 1,000 for not keeping price tag in the products. AC Land Md Abidur Rahman confirmed the drive adding that the seized goods were destroyed.Acting Safe Food Inspector Goutam Kumar Sen and Sub-Inspector Gouripur Police Station Md Ujjal Mia, among others, were also present during the drive.