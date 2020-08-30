37 more contract corona





CHUADANGA: Eighteen more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 1,225 here.

Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr ASM Maruf Hasan confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

Of the newly infected people, six are in Damurhuda, six in Jibannagar, four in Sadar and two in Alamdanga upazilas.

The test results of 46 samples came from PCR lab of Kushtia Medical College Hospital in the morning where 18 samples found positive for the virus, said the CS.

Some 40 corona patients are now undergoing treatment at isolation unit in Chuadanga Sadar Hospital and the rest are in home quarantine.

So far, 712 people have been recovered from the virus while 28 died of it in the district, the CS added.

The first corona patient in the district was reported on March 19 this year.

PIROJPUR: Some 18 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 48 hours, taking the total virus cases to 972 here.

CS Dr Md Hasanat Yusuf Zaki confirmed the information on Saturday.

Of the newly infected people, nine are in Nesarabad, four in Sadar, two in Kawkhali, and one in Nazirpur, Mathbaria and Bhandaria upazilas each.

A total of 4,456 samples were collected in the district and after test, 972 people were found positive for the virus.

So far, 649 people have been recovered from the virus while 19 died of it in the district.









DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Daulatpur Upazila Chairman Advocate Ezaz Ahmed Mamun of the district tested positive for coronavirus. He is the son of former lawmaker and Upazila Unit Awami League President Afaz Uddin Ahmed.

The former MP sought prayers from all people in the country for his quick recovery from the virus.



