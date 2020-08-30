Video
Sunday, 30 August, 2020, 5:11 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Two crushed under train in two districts

Published : Sunday, 30 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondents

Two unidentified persons were crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Bogura, in two days.
GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A woman was crushed under a train in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.
Eyewitnesses said the woman was crushed under Dhaka-bound train 'Haor Express' in the morning.
She might have committed suicide by jumping under the train, they added.
Sub-Inspector of Gouripur Railway Police Outpost In-Charge Ashraf confirmed the incident. 
BOGURA: An unknown young man, aged 30, was crushed under a train in No. 1 Rail Gate area of the district town on Friday.
Police said a train hit the man about 12:15pm, leaving him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.


