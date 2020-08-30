Two crushed under train in two districts





GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A woman was crushed under a train in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Eyewitnesses said the woman was crushed under Dhaka-bound train 'Haor Express' in the morning.

She might have committed suicide by jumping under the train, they added.

Sub-Inspector of Gouripur Railway Police Outpost In-Charge Ashraf confirmed the incident.

BOGURA: An unknown young man, aged 30, was crushed under a train in No. 1 Rail Gate area of the district town on Friday.

Police said a train hit the man about 12:15pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.















