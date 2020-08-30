Green chilli price soars in Gopalganj, Khulna





GOPALGANJ: Green chilli prices are increasing unabatedly in the district, crippling consumers' purchasing capacities.

To adjust kitchen budget, many have started taking dry chilli instead.

For the last one week, chilli is selling at Tk 240 to 250 per kg in different haats and bazaars of the district.

Wadud Mridha, a consumer of Urfi Village in Gopalganj Sadar Upazila, said chilli has now gone beyond purchasing capacity. Buying 100 grams of chilli requires Tk 25. If chilli is to be purchased at this rate then vegetables cannot be bought.

This market situation has been continuing for several days, he informed.

Another Akbar Hossen of Panchuria area in the town said they are eating curry without chilli due to its hot prices. Furthermore, the chilli available in the market is not of good quality.

Consumer Badal Saha of Bazaar area said, "We are compelled to take dry chilli with curry for the high price of green chilli. Such spicy curry is harming our stomach."

Chilli traders of Gopalganj Boro Bazaar Pankaj Roy and Nirmal Biswas said chilli comes to Gopalganj from the North Bengal. The chilli crisis has been created as chilli fields were flooded.

If per kg chilli is sold at Tk 240 to 250 then it gives not profit, they claimed.

Other traders like Rafiq Mollah, Unnati Biswas and Anis Mollah in the town's Battala Bazaar said, most consumers have suspended taking chilli. Despite that they keep two to three kg of chilli in their shops. Many are purchasing dry chilli only.

Warehouse owners Shibu Biswas and Dipak Biswas said they are not getting chilli in different wholesale markets. Flood has seriously damaged chilli fields. The price of chilli has gone up. Selling chilli they cannot lift their buying costs. But they have to bring in chilli for running warehouses.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: Along with the soaring prices of all vegetable items in Dumuria Upazila of the district, per kg chilli is selling at Tk 200.

Already, corona pandemic has compelled many employers to cut their employees' salaries. With it the prices of all vegetables including chilli have shot up, worsening the market situation.

Within a span of only three to four days, chilli has registered a rise of Tk 50 per kg.

Despite adequate supply of vegetables, their price hike has been crippling consumers' purchasing capacities.

It is alleged that unscrupulous trading syndication is acting behind thus pushing up the prices. As a result, the common consumers are bearing all the brunt.

On August 23 last, per kg chilli was selling at Tk 200 here. Other essential kitchen items such as brinjal and carrot were selling at Tk 50 to 60 and Tk 100 respectively. Cucumber and tomato were selling at Tk 35 to 40 and Tk 100 to 120 respectively.

Ridge gourd and pointed gourd were selling at Tk 40 per kg, followed by papaya Tk 30 to 40, potato Tk 35, okra Tk 40, and bitter gourd Tk 60. Sweet bottle gourd was selling at Tk 25 to 35 per piece.

But only few days back, chilli was selling at Tk 150 to 160 per kg and brinjal at Tk 50.

Md Anwar Hossain, a college teacher coming to Khornia Haat of Dumuria, said amid the corona time, chilli and all vegetables have registered price hike simultaneously.

Expressing anger in this connection, he said the price hike has occurred when most people are facing hard time.









According to him, mainly the low-income groups of people have fallen in misery whose daily earnings suffered most due to the corona pandemic.

He and others have sought government intervention in controlling the price hike of vegetables including chilli.



