

Padma erodes four Shibchar schools

In the absence of permanent embankment, four unions of the upazila have been under the threat of river erosion.

More than 1,000 houses have also been eroded this year.

Besides the four schools, Padma has devoured 25 educational institutions in the last 12 years.

Field sources said for the unabated erosion of the Padma, a larger char region grew with four unions around 40 years back in Shibchar.

The publicly isolated char areas started growing up as mainstream regions. Numerous bridges, metalled roads, electricity infrastructures, schools and buildings also grew up. With these, the chars got the shape of modern localities.

But due to the lack of permanent embankment to check erosion, these installations started to get damaged due to the era-long erosion by the Padma.

By the current flood, Char Janajat Ilias Ahmed Chowdhury High School was eroded for the second time. Earlier in 2018, three buildings of the school were eroded.

The three-storey building of Nuruddin Matbarkandi SESDP Model High School, the two-storey building of Bandarkhola Kazirsura Government Primary School-cum-cyclone centre and the three-storey building of No. 77 Kanthalbari Government Primary School-cum cyclone centre were also eroded.

With all belongings, over 1,000 families took shelter in safer places.

Despite continuous dumping of geo-bags by Bangladesh Water Development Board at the instruction of the chief whip, the rising water in phases has now endangered the char region.

Now many important installations including Bandarkhola Union building, mosques, bazaars and houses have been under erosion threat.

In 2019, four school buildings, over 1,000 houses, Char Janajat Union building, Union Health Complex, Community Clinic and more than 50 shops of Khaserhat were eroded.

Four eroded institutions are: Kanthalbari's No. 44 Magurkanda Government Primary School, No. 30 Purba Khas Bandarkhola Government Primary School, No. 174 Majid Beparikandi Government Primary School, and Kanthalbari Government Primary School.

Kazirsura Tahfijul Quran Gorasthan Madrasa was shifted away.

In 2018, in addition to three buildings of Char Janajat Union, Char Janajat Ilias Ahmed Chowdhury High School, Abdul Malek Talukdar Government Primary School, Mazid Sarker Government Primary School and Bandarkhola's No. 72 Narikel Bari Government Primary School were eroded.

Due to severity of the erosion, time could not be managed by the authorities to relocate many schools and houses.

In 2017, one madrasa and two primary school buildings were eroded. In 2016, the two-storey building of No. 30 Purba Khas Char Bandarkhola Government Primary School was eroded.

One three-storey building and five schools including one two-storey primary school were eroded.

In the last 12 years, Shibchar Upazila witnessed erosions of 25 educational institutions. About 10,000 families were rendered homeless at that time.

With missing of so many schools and houses, many children and teenagers have dropped out from education.

School student Rafiqul Islam said, "Our school and house have been eroded. We have taken shelter on a bridge."

A member of Char Janajat Union Abdul Malek Talukder said, "Compared to country's other chars, our char was more modern. But we are now destitute for year to year destructions of buildings, roads, union parishad buildings and health complex."

Head Teacher of Nuruddin Matbarkandi SESDP Model High School Afzal Hossain said, "Our char including the school is so beautiful that none can believe it is a Padma char."

Piles of geo-bags are failing to protect this modern char from erosion, he pointed out adding, the char has been more threatened due to the lack of a permanent embankment.

Head Teacher of Ilias Ahmed Chowdhury High School Sultan Mahbub said the school was relocated after losing three buildings by erosion in 2018. But, this year it has been eroded. So, usually the education in the char is being hampered with many students dropping out.









Upazila Education Officer Md Rafiqul Islam said a process to shift the schools on high grounds is going on.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Asaduzzamnan said, dumping of geo-bags at the instruction of Chief Whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury is being continued in the eroding areas.



