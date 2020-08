A poor woman, Rumi Khatun, daughter of late Mohir Uddin Molla





A poor woman, Rumi Khatun, daughter of late Mohir Uddin Molla of Bamonpara Village in Sapahar received a sewing machine from Border Guard Bangladesh on August 24 last. At that time Naogaon Battalion (16 BGB) Deputy Commander Major ATM Ahsan Habib was also present. photo: observer