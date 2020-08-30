Video
Sunday, 30 August, 2020
Bride’s father jailed for arranging early marriage

Published : Sunday, 30 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Our Correspondent

BOGURA, Aug 29: A mobile court here on Friday sentenced a man to six months of imprisonment for arranging the marriage of his underage daughter in Kahalu Upazila of the district.
The convict is Abdus Salam, a resident of Chowdhurypara Village.
On information that a student of class seven was going to be married off, Kahalu Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) M Masudur Rahman went to her father's residence and stopped the marriage.
The UNO then set up a mobile court and handed down the punishment to Abdus Salam.


