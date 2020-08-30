Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 August, 2020, 5:11 AM
latest
Home Countryside

660 flood-hit farmers get T-Aman seedling

Published : Sunday, 30 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Aug 29: A total of 660 flood-hit farmers of Sadullapur Upazila in the district got seedling of late variety T-Aman paddy from the upazila agriculture office under the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) on Friday free of cost.
In this connection, a seedling distribution function was held on the Upazila Parishad premises in the afternoon.
Director General (DG) of the DAE Dr Abdul Muyeed spoke at the function as chief guest and Additional Director of the DAE, Rangpur region, Mohammad Ali spoke as special guest.
The DAE officials said the department would inspire farmers to bring all the arable lands under the farming of different crops.
As the farmers produce various crops through combating inclement weather, they should be respected for their contribution to food production, they also said.
Terming the present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as farmer-friendly, DAE DG Abdul Muyeed mentioned that the government took various welfare steps including agri- rehabilitation programme for the flood-hit farmers so that they can recover their losses.
The DG also asked the field level sub-assistant agriculture officers to be more serious and punctual in discharging their official duties and go to the farmers with the latest agro technologies to boost crop production to ensure food security of the country.
Later, the DG formally inaugurated the distribution activity of T-Aman seedlings to the affected farmers as chief guest.
Besides, he distributed seeds of mashkalai pulse and chemical fertilisers to 80 affected farmers of the upazila as chief guest.
He also distributed late variety T-Aman paddy seedlings to the flood-hit farmers of Sadar Upazila at a function held on Agriculture Training Institute (ATI) premises in the town as chief guest.
Earlier, he visited an under-construction building on the ATI campus.
Deputy Director of the DAE Masudur Rahman, and Sadar Upazila Agricultural Officer Al Imran were also present on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Minor drowns at Chatkhil
3 doctors posted temporarily at Bagatipara hospital
Cucumber farmers happy over production, fair price
Obituary
Ten businesses fined in two districts
37 more contract corona
Two crushed under train in two districts
Green chilli price soars in Gopalganj, Khulna


Latest News
Djokovic wins New York title to equal Nadal record
Messi will not attend Barcelona training on Monday
Arsenal win Community Shield on penalties
BSMMU launches clinic for Covid survivors’ follow-up treatment
FBCCI holds discussion meeting commemorating Bangabandhu
Man detained for allegedly abducting three children in Narsingdi
Khaleda Zia to go abroad for treatment if govt accords permission
WHO DG lauds Bangladesh efforts to control COVID-19
Rail lines to go to Siliguri from Panchagarh: Minister
'Child lifter' held in Narshingdi
Most Read News
Bangladeshi woman, daughter murdered in Kuwait
Public-private co-operation key to overcoming pandemic: Dilruba Tanu
Shimulia-Kanthalbari ferry services to remain suspended for 12hrs
Rahat Khan's janaza held at press club
Public transports to run on previous fare from Sep 1
COVID-19: 32 deaths, 2,131 fresh cases reported
 Sonia Bashir Kabir and Maliha Malek Quadir join Bangladesh chapter of WICCI
Prisoner escapes from Mitford Hospital
Sylhet road accident kills 3
Rahat Khan laid to rest at Mirpur graveyard
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft