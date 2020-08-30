660 flood-hit farmers get T-Aman seedling





In this connection, a seedling distribution function was held on the Upazila Parishad premises in the afternoon.

Director General (DG) of the DAE Dr Abdul Muyeed spoke at the function as chief guest and Additional Director of the DAE, Rangpur region, Mohammad Ali spoke as special guest.

The DAE officials said the department would inspire farmers to bring all the arable lands under the farming of different crops.

As the farmers produce various crops through combating inclement weather, they should be respected for their contribution to food production, they also said.

Terming the present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as farmer-friendly, DAE DG Abdul Muyeed mentioned that the government took various welfare steps including agri- rehabilitation programme for the flood-hit farmers so that they can recover their losses.

The DG also asked the field level sub-assistant agriculture officers to be more serious and punctual in discharging their official duties and go to the farmers with the latest agro technologies to boost crop production to ensure food security of the country.

Later, the DG formally inaugurated the distribution activity of T-Aman seedlings to the affected farmers as chief guest.

Besides, he distributed seeds of mashkalai pulse and chemical fertilisers to 80 affected farmers of the upazila as chief guest.

He also distributed late variety T-Aman paddy seedlings to the flood-hit farmers of Sadar Upazila at a function held on Agriculture Training Institute (ATI) premises in the town as chief guest.

Earlier, he visited an under-construction building on the ATI campus.

Deputy Director of the DAE Masudur Rahman, and Sadar Upazila Agricultural Officer Al Imran were also present on the occasion.















GAIBANDHA, Aug 29: A total of 660 flood-hit farmers of Sadullapur Upazila in the district got seedling of late variety T-Aman paddy from the upazila agriculture office under the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) on Friday free of cost.In this connection, a seedling distribution function was held on the Upazila Parishad premises in the afternoon.Director General (DG) of the DAE Dr Abdul Muyeed spoke at the function as chief guest and Additional Director of the DAE, Rangpur region, Mohammad Ali spoke as special guest.The DAE officials said the department would inspire farmers to bring all the arable lands under the farming of different crops.As the farmers produce various crops through combating inclement weather, they should be respected for their contribution to food production, they also said.Terming the present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as farmer-friendly, DAE DG Abdul Muyeed mentioned that the government took various welfare steps including agri- rehabilitation programme for the flood-hit farmers so that they can recover their losses.The DG also asked the field level sub-assistant agriculture officers to be more serious and punctual in discharging their official duties and go to the farmers with the latest agro technologies to boost crop production to ensure food security of the country.Later, the DG formally inaugurated the distribution activity of T-Aman seedlings to the affected farmers as chief guest.Besides, he distributed seeds of mashkalai pulse and chemical fertilisers to 80 affected farmers of the upazila as chief guest.He also distributed late variety T-Aman paddy seedlings to the flood-hit farmers of Sadar Upazila at a function held on Agriculture Training Institute (ATI) premises in the town as chief guest.Earlier, he visited an under-construction building on the ATI campus.Deputy Director of the DAE Masudur Rahman, and Sadar Upazila Agricultural Officer Al Imran were also present on the occasion.