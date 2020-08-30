Video
Six ‘commit suicide’ in four districts

Published : Sunday, 30 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Our Correspondents

Six persons including three young girls committed suicide in separate incidents in four districts- Magura, Pirojpur, Mymensingh and Natore, in three days.      
MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: Two girls reportedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Friday.
The deceased were identified as Boishakhi Khatun, 12, a seventh grader at Mohammadpur Sadar Girls' High School and daughter of Imraz Sheikh of Char Pachuria Village, and Swapna Khatun, 10, daughter of Hasmat Hossain of Chakulia Village in the Upazila.
Boishakhi's Uncle Miraz Sheikh said Boishakhi was locked into an altercation with her sister Sohagi in the morning. Later, the family members saw her hanging body from the ceiling of a room in the house at noon. After recovery, she was taken to Mohammadpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Boishakhi dead.
On the other hand, Swapna committed suicide by strangulating herself with scurf in Chakulia Village under Nawhata Union of the upazila in the afternoon.
Sub-Inspector of Nawhata Police Investigation Centre Md Rafiqul Islam said being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Magura Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mohammadpur Police Station (PS) Tarok Biswas confirmed the incidents.      
PIRIJPUR: A teenage boy reportedly committed suicide in Mathbaria Upazila of the district on Friday.
Deceased Saikul Hawlader, 18, was the son of Idris Hawlader, a resident of Khatachira Village in the upazila.
Local sources said he drank poison following a family feud Family.
Later, the family members rushed him to Mathbaria Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Saikul dead.  
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Mtahbaria PS OC Md Masuduzzaman confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection. 
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Two persons committed suicide in separate incidents in Gafargaon Upazila of the district in two days.
A day labourer reportedly committed suicide in the upazila on Thursday night.
Deceased Khokan Miah, 22, was the son of Sultan Miah of Rouha Paschim Para Village under Saltiya Union in the upazila.
Quoting locals, Gafargaon PS OC Anukul Sarker said locals saw the hanging body of Khokan and informed police.
Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC also said.
An unnatural death case was filed in this connection, the OC added.
Earlier, a youth committed suicide in the upazila on Wednesday night.
Deceased Ferdous, 22, was the son of Shahid Miah of Chakpara Village under Rasulpur Union in the upazila. He got married recently. 
Quoting locals, Gafargaon PS OC Anukul Sarker said Ferdous took poison in the evening. Later, family members took him to the Upazila Health Complex where on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.
BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A college girl reportedly committed suicide in Jamnagar Majhipara area of Bagatipara Upazila in the district on Wednesday.
Deceased Purnima Rani Das, 17, an eleventh grader at Jamnagar Degree College, was the daughter of Badal Das of the area.
Jamnagar Union Parishad (UP) Member Aftab Uddin said one Arghya Kumar Das alias Tonu and Sujon were logged in a clash over love affair with Purnima at Jamnagar Degree College Field in the afternoon.
Later, Purnima drank poison in the evening as her family members were informed about the matter, the UP member added.
Sensing this, the family members took her to the nearby Puthia Upazila Health Complex at night, where the on-duty doctor declared Purnima dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Puthia PS OC Rezaul Karim confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection. 


« PreviousNext »

