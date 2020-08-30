Video
Sunday, 30 August, 2020
Countryside

Discussion on leprosy held in Gaibandha

Published : Sunday, 30 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Aug 29: Health experts at a function here on Thursday said leprosy can be fully cured nowadays if the patient takes multidrug therapy following physician's suggestions.
Leprosy is an infectious disease that affects skin and nerve system of human body, they also said.
They made the observations at a discussion meeting on leprosy at the conference room of local civil surgeon (CS).
Supported by CS office, the function was organised by Mobilisation and Empowerment of People Living with Disabilities (MEPD) project under the Leprosy Mission International Bangladesh (TLMIB) in Gaibandha.
A PowerPoint presentation on the subject and the goals of the project, its objectives and overall activities was done by Project Manager of MEPD-TLMIB George Biswas while CS Dr ABM Abu Hanif was in the chair.
Junior Consultant of Chest Diseases Clinic here Dr Nazmul Huda, District Disability Affairs Officer Akhter Hossain, Deputy Coordinator of Youth Training Centre AM Khaled, Deputy Director of Women Affairs Department here Nargis Jahan, and District Cooperative Officer Md Ferdous Rahman attended the meeting, among others.
The speakers committed doing welfare works from their respective positions for the leprosy patients so that they can be rehabilitated socially and economically.
They also emphasised creating much awareness among the people and building social movement without delay in a bid to build leprosy-free healthy nation in the days ahead.
CS Dr ABM Abu Hanif, in his concluding speech, sought whole hearted cooperation of all the stakeholders of the society to root out leprosy and to make the project successful.


