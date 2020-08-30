Boro paddy, rice procurement unlikely to reach targets this year





BOGURA: Despite this year's bumper yield of Boro in the district, the government's Boro paddy and rice collection is yet to reach target here.

August 31 next is the last date for the collection. But by the remaining few days, the target cannot be met, said sources concerned.

The sources also said the farmers have shifted to the cultivation of fine rice. As a result, the production of coarse paddies has declined in the district.

Meanwhile, millers are facing setback in collecting coarse paddies at the official rate. They are now meeting the demand by supplying fine rice to the concerned department.

District Food Controller Saiful Islam said this year's target for Boro paddy collection was 34,866 metric tons. But against the target, only 20,000 MT of paddy was collected till Aug 26. The target for rice collection was 71,868 MT.

But, 34,000 MT of rice has been collected from 1,960 contracted auto and husking rice mills.

He said the millers must supply rice, fine or coarse, as they are contracted.

President of District Rice Mill Owners Association Aminul Islam said this year the cultivation of coarse paddy has been poor. The coarse paddy and rice are now selling in the market at higher rates than the government rates. So, the farmers have sold their paddies to the millers at high rates. He also said the living standard of many people has changed, and they no longer like coarse rice. According to him, the demand for fine rice has gone up.

Millers are purchasing "Sampa Katari" paddy from the market and supplying it in rice form to the government.

The government collection rate for rice is Tk 36 per kg. But it is costing them Tk 40 including the husking cost.

Farmers said due to crisis of coarse paddies including "Miniket" in the market, the millers purchased Sampa Katari much earlier.

Farmer Firoz Ahmed of Nandigram Upazila said, for almost similar yield of coarse Boro and fine Sampa, the farmers have shifted to Sampa cultivation. As a result, the availability of different coarse paddies including Miniket has almost been missing from the market.

He further said, in Nandigram Haat, Miniket paddy is selling at Tk 1,100 per maund and at Tk 25 to 26 per kg.

At the same time, Katari Bhog paddy is selling at Tk 1,050 per maund and Katari rice at Tk 40 to 42 per kg.

A husking mill owner in Kahalu Upazila of Bogura Md Ali said, for the dearth of coarse paddies in Bogura, these are being collected from other districts including Rangpur, Gaibandha and Kurigram.

Coarse paddy has declined by about 65 per cent in Bogura. So, those who have auto mills are meeting the contract by supplying fine rice to the government.

Assistant Agriculture Officer of the Department of Agricultural Extension in Bogura Farid Uddin said, this year's Boro rice production target for the district is 7,74,680 MT. But 8,02,235 MT have been produced. He also said as the production has been higher than the target, so he found no reason behind increasing the price of rice. Yet he thinks that traders could buy paddy and rice from the northern region and carry those to haor and other areas which faced natural disasters.

He referred to the production fall of coarse paddy in Bogura saying it has been a change in the living standard of people who have shifted to the consumption of fine rice.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: The government's Boro paddy and rice procurement is unlikely to reach target this year at Bonpara government godown in Baraigram Upazila of the district.

So far, more than half of the target for parboiled rice could be collected. But, sunned rice could not be collected. At the same time, only 15 metric tons of paddy could be collected.

Though the last date for collection will end on August 31, the dismal collection has made the authorities upset.

Upazila food controller office sources said collection of total 4,432.990 MT of rice has been targeted during this year's Boro season. These included 3,780.990 MT of boiled and 652 MT of sunned rice. The paddy collection target is 798 MT.

On May 11, the collection activities began, and it will continue till August 31.

A total of 70 rice millers of the district including three in the upazila signed contracts with the government for supplying paddy and rice. Besides, 300 farmers have been selected through lottery for supplying paddy.

By the time 3,400 MT of boiled rice has been collected.

So far, many rice millers and farmers are yet to supply paddies and rice to godown.

The government has fixed the price of per kg parboiled rice at Tk 36, sunned rice at Tk 35, and paddy at Tk 26. But at present per kg coarse rice is selling at Tk 42 to 44 in the market. So, the government collection rate is less by Tk 6 to 8 in per kg than the market rate.

In this situation, rice millers have lost interest to supply rice to government godown.

A farmer Abdur Razzak of Ramagari Village in the upazila said, in supplying paddies to food godown they have to face many hassles including moisture test and bank account opening besides counting extra carrying charges. But it is easy to sell paddies in the open market where the prices are also high.

General Secretary of Upazila Rice Mill Owners Association Abu Bakkar Siddik said, due to corona and flood, rice prices have increased with soaring paddy prices in the market.

"Despite counting losses, we are supplying rice to godown according to contracts," he also said.

He informed, to save the millers they have applied to the highest authorities for giving incentive at the rate of Tk 5 per kg and extending the collection time.

Officer-in-Charge of Bonpara Food Godown Tanmay Biswas said, "We are trying our best. Yet farmers are selling paddies for higher prices in the open market. Millers are also less interested."









He also said sometimes rain causes inundation hindering collection at this only godown. Now prices have gone up; so reaching the target has become harder.





This year's Boro paddy and rice procurement is unlikely to reach targets in many districts including Bogura and Natore.BOGURA: Despite this year's bumper yield of Boro in the district, the government's Boro paddy and rice collection is yet to reach target here.August 31 next is the last date for the collection. But by the remaining few days, the target cannot be met, said sources concerned.The sources also said the farmers have shifted to the cultivation of fine rice. As a result, the production of coarse paddies has declined in the district.Meanwhile, millers are facing setback in collecting coarse paddies at the official rate. They are now meeting the demand by supplying fine rice to the concerned department.District Food Controller Saiful Islam said this year's target for Boro paddy collection was 34,866 metric tons. But against the target, only 20,000 MT of paddy was collected till Aug 26. The target for rice collection was 71,868 MT.But, 34,000 MT of rice has been collected from 1,960 contracted auto and husking rice mills.He said the millers must supply rice, fine or coarse, as they are contracted.President of District Rice Mill Owners Association Aminul Islam said this year the cultivation of coarse paddy has been poor. The coarse paddy and rice are now selling in the market at higher rates than the government rates. So, the farmers have sold their paddies to the millers at high rates. He also said the living standard of many people has changed, and they no longer like coarse rice. According to him, the demand for fine rice has gone up.Millers are purchasing "Sampa Katari" paddy from the market and supplying it in rice form to the government.The government collection rate for rice is Tk 36 per kg. But it is costing them Tk 40 including the husking cost.Farmers said due to crisis of coarse paddies including "Miniket" in the market, the millers purchased Sampa Katari much earlier.Farmer Firoz Ahmed of Nandigram Upazila said, for almost similar yield of coarse Boro and fine Sampa, the farmers have shifted to Sampa cultivation. As a result, the availability of different coarse paddies including Miniket has almost been missing from the market.He further said, in Nandigram Haat, Miniket paddy is selling at Tk 1,100 per maund and at Tk 25 to 26 per kg.At the same time, Katari Bhog paddy is selling at Tk 1,050 per maund and Katari rice at Tk 40 to 42 per kg.A husking mill owner in Kahalu Upazila of Bogura Md Ali said, for the dearth of coarse paddies in Bogura, these are being collected from other districts including Rangpur, Gaibandha and Kurigram.Coarse paddy has declined by about 65 per cent in Bogura. So, those who have auto mills are meeting the contract by supplying fine rice to the government.Assistant Agriculture Officer of the Department of Agricultural Extension in Bogura Farid Uddin said, this year's Boro rice production target for the district is 7,74,680 MT. But 8,02,235 MT have been produced. He also said as the production has been higher than the target, so he found no reason behind increasing the price of rice. Yet he thinks that traders could buy paddy and rice from the northern region and carry those to haor and other areas which faced natural disasters.He referred to the production fall of coarse paddy in Bogura saying it has been a change in the living standard of people who have shifted to the consumption of fine rice.BARAIGRAM, NATORE: The government's Boro paddy and rice procurement is unlikely to reach target this year at Bonpara government godown in Baraigram Upazila of the district.So far, more than half of the target for parboiled rice could be collected. But, sunned rice could not be collected. At the same time, only 15 metric tons of paddy could be collected.Though the last date for collection will end on August 31, the dismal collection has made the authorities upset.Upazila food controller office sources said collection of total 4,432.990 MT of rice has been targeted during this year's Boro season. These included 3,780.990 MT of boiled and 652 MT of sunned rice. The paddy collection target is 798 MT.On May 11, the collection activities began, and it will continue till August 31.A total of 70 rice millers of the district including three in the upazila signed contracts with the government for supplying paddy and rice. Besides, 300 farmers have been selected through lottery for supplying paddy.By the time 3,400 MT of boiled rice has been collected.So far, many rice millers and farmers are yet to supply paddies and rice to godown.The government has fixed the price of per kg parboiled rice at Tk 36, sunned rice at Tk 35, and paddy at Tk 26. But at present per kg coarse rice is selling at Tk 42 to 44 in the market. So, the government collection rate is less by Tk 6 to 8 in per kg than the market rate.In this situation, rice millers have lost interest to supply rice to government godown.A farmer Abdur Razzak of Ramagari Village in the upazila said, in supplying paddies to food godown they have to face many hassles including moisture test and bank account opening besides counting extra carrying charges. But it is easy to sell paddies in the open market where the prices are also high.General Secretary of Upazila Rice Mill Owners Association Abu Bakkar Siddik said, due to corona and flood, rice prices have increased with soaring paddy prices in the market."Despite counting losses, we are supplying rice to godown according to contracts," he also said.He informed, to save the millers they have applied to the highest authorities for giving incentive at the rate of Tk 5 per kg and extending the collection time.Officer-in-Charge of Bonpara Food Godown Tanmay Biswas said, "We are trying our best. Yet farmers are selling paddies for higher prices in the open market. Millers are also less interested."He also said sometimes rain causes inundation hindering collection at this only godown. Now prices have gone up; so reaching the target has become harder.