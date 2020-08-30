Hurricane Laura kills 14 in US





LAKE CHARLES, Aug 29: At least 14 people were killed after Hurricane Laura slammed into the southern US states of Louisiana and Texas, authorities and local media said on Friday.Louisiana's Governor John Bel Edwards confirmed at least 10 people had died in his state, half from using carbon monoxide-producing portable generators indoors in the aftermath of the storm making landfall Thursday.Four of the remaining deaths were caused by trees falling on people's homes, according to Edwards, while a man drowned after his boat sank in the storm. There were 464,813 customers without power in Louisiana on Friday, according to the site Poweroutage.us.Texas ended up being spared the brunt of the hurricane, which has since weakened significantly. Three of the state's four deaths were also reportedly due to carbon monoxide poisoning from generators. -AFP