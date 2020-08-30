‘Say their names!’ Anti-racism protesters flood US capital



People holding placards attend the 'Get Your Knee Off Our Necks' march on August 28. Photo : Reuters

Crowds flooded the National Mall for a mass march marking the anniversary of Reverend Martin Luther King Jr's historic "I have a dream" speech on August 28, 1963.

Friday's demonstration was dubbed "Get Your Knee Off Our Necks," in reference to George Floyd, who suffocated beneath the knee of a white officer in Minneapolis in May, igniting the most widespread civil unrest in the country in decades.

Al Sharpton, the civil rights activist who gave the eulogy at Floyd's funeral, told the crowd it was time for a "new conversation" with America.

"We need to have a conversation about your racism, about your bigotry, about your hate, about how you would put your knee on our neck while we cry for our lives," he said.

Often fighting back tears, relatives of Floyd, Blake and Breonna Taylor -- a black 26-year-old shot dead by police in her own apartment last March -- took turns addressing the sea of people, who repeatedly called out the victims' names in response.

"Black America, I hold you accountable," said Blake's sister Letetra Widman. "You must stand, you must fight, but not with violence and chaos. With self love."

Like his father 57 years ago, Martin Luther King III stood on the Lincoln Memorial steps and urged Americans to keep fighting inequality -- and to vote in November at all costs to defeat President Donald Trump.









"We are taking a step forward on America's rocky but righteous journey towards justice," King, at times wiping sweat from his brow, told a crowd enduring muggy Washington heat.

MLK's granddaughter, 12-year-old Yolanda King, also spoke, telling the nation's youth they would "be the generation that dismantles systemic racism once and for all." -AFP



