Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 August, 2020, 5:10 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

‘Say their names!’ Anti-racism protesters flood US capital

Published : Sunday, 30 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

People holding placards attend the 'Get Your Knee Off Our Necks' march on August 28. Photo : Reuters

People holding placards attend the 'Get Your Knee Off Our Necks' march on August 28. Photo : Reuters

WASHINGTON, Aug 29: Tens of thousands of protesters demanding an end to racial injustice and police brutality thronged the US capital Friday, signalling a renewed groundswell of anger gripping the nation following a white officer's shooting of African-American Jacob Blake.
Crowds flooded the National Mall for a mass march marking the anniversary of Reverend Martin Luther King Jr's historic "I have a dream" speech on August 28, 1963.
Friday's demonstration was dubbed "Get Your Knee Off Our Necks," in reference to George Floyd, who suffocated beneath the knee of a white officer in Minneapolis in May, igniting the most widespread civil unrest in the country in decades.
Al Sharpton, the civil rights activist who gave the eulogy at Floyd's funeral, told the crowd it was time for a "new conversation" with America.
"We need to have a conversation about your racism, about your bigotry, about your hate, about how you would put your knee on our neck while we cry for our lives," he said.
Often fighting back tears, relatives of Floyd, Blake and Breonna Taylor -- a black 26-year-old shot dead by police in her own apartment last March -- took turns addressing the sea of people, who repeatedly called out the victims' names in response.
"Black America, I hold you accountable," said Blake's sister Letetra Widman. "You must stand, you must fight, but not with violence and chaos. With self love."
Like his father 57 years ago, Martin Luther King III stood on the Lincoln Memorial steps and urged Americans to keep fighting inequality -- and to vote in November at all costs to defeat President Donald Trump.




"We are taking a step forward on America's rocky but righteous journey towards justice," King, at times wiping sweat from his brow, told a crowd enduring muggy Washington heat.
MLK's granddaughter, 12-year-old Yolanda King, also spoke, telling the nation's youth they would "be the generation that dismantles systemic racism once and for all."   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lebanon risks ‘civil war’
Hurricane Laura kills 14 in US
17 dead in China restaurant
Harris pledges to rejoin Paris Agreement, re-enter Iran nuke deal if elected
Race for new Japan PM starts after shock resignation
They want to silence the nation: Sonia’s new attack on centre
Trump insults Biden, predicts reelection in New Hampshire rally
Modi’s ‘settler’ masterplan for Kashmir


Latest News
Djokovic wins New York title to equal Nadal record
Messi will not attend Barcelona training on Monday
Arsenal win Community Shield on penalties
BSMMU launches clinic for Covid survivors’ follow-up treatment
FBCCI holds discussion meeting commemorating Bangabandhu
Man detained for allegedly abducting three children in Narsingdi
Khaleda Zia to go abroad for treatment if govt accords permission
WHO DG lauds Bangladesh efforts to control COVID-19
Rail lines to go to Siliguri from Panchagarh: Minister
'Child lifter' held in Narshingdi
Most Read News
Bangladeshi woman, daughter murdered in Kuwait
Shimulia-Kanthalbari ferry services to remain suspended for 12hrs
Public-private co-operation key to overcoming pandemic: Dilruba Tanu
Rahat Khan's janaza held at press club
Public transports to run on previous fare from Sep 1
COVID-19: 32 deaths, 2,131 fresh cases reported
 Sonia Bashir Kabir and Maliha Malek Quadir join Bangladesh chapter of WICCI
Prisoner escapes from Mitford Hospital
Sylhet road accident kills 3
Rahat Khan laid to rest at Mirpur graveyard
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft