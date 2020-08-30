Video
Chelsea sign former PSG captain Thiago Silva

Published : Sunday, 30 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

LONDON, AUG 29: Frank Lampard's Chelsea makeover gathered pace on Friday with the free transfer signing of former Paris Saint Germain captain Thiago Silva.
Silva, 35, has agreed an initial one-year contract with the Premier League club, who have the option of extending the deal by a further season.
"I am so happy to be joining Chelsea. I am delighted to be a part of Frank Lampard's exciting squad for next season and I'm here to challenge for honours," Silva told Chelsea's website.
"See you soon Chelsea fans, I look forward to playing at Stamford Bridge very soon."
Silva's eight years in Paris ended with the 1-0 Champions League final defeat against Bayern Munich in Lisbon last weekend.
The former AC Milan centre-back represents a departure from Chelsea's usual protocol of focusing major signings yet to reach their peak.
But Lampard moved quickly to bolster a defence that conceded more Premier League goals than any other team in the top 10.
Silva won seven Ligue 1 titles with PSG and will be expected to provide experience and leadership at the heart of Lampard's defence.
With inconsistent quarter Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma, Fikayo Tomori and Andreas Christensen the current centre-back options for Lampard, it seems certain Silva will be a regular at the start of the season.




The only question is if the ageing Silva can cope with the unique physical demands of the Premier League, especially in a season which will be busier than usual due to the later start date.   -AFP


