BBF plans to arrange games from next month





"As the government lifted the ban from sports and already given permission to the federation to start sports in a limited way maintaining health protocol, so we are also planning to arrange the competitions from the end of September if everything goes all right," said BBF general secretary lieutenant general (retd.) AK Sarkar to BSS today.

"We want to start the basketball competition with 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament from the end of September and the tournament will be followed by Federation Cup, basketball competition, national championship and basketball league in the coming months and all the competitions will be held in the name of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," he added.









The BBF general secretary informed that they already informed the forces to take part in the 3 on 3 basketball tournament and continued the discussion with other clubs in this regards. -BSS





