Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 August, 2020, 5:09 AM
latest
Home Sports

BBF plans to arrange games from next month

Published : Sunday, 30 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

Like the other sports federations, the Bangladesh Basketball Federation (BBF) is also planning to go action by arranging the competitions from next month.
"As the government lifted the ban from sports and already given permission to the federation to start sports in a limited way maintaining health protocol, so we are also planning to arrange the competitions from the end of September if everything goes all right," said BBF general secretary lieutenant general (retd.) AK Sarkar to BSS today.
"We want to start the basketball competition with 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament from the end of September and the tournament will be followed by Federation Cup, basketball competition, national championship and basketball league in the coming months and all the competitions will be held in the name of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," he added.




The BBF general secretary informed that they already informed the forces to take part in the 3 on 3 basketball tournament and continued the discussion with other clubs in this regards.   -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ibrahimovic agrees to play another season at AC Milan
Djokovic struggles into final, reluctant leader Osaka also reaches title match
FIFA 'requests the suspension' of Ivorian fed election
Chelsea sign former PSG captain Thiago Silva
Klopp rules out Liverpool move for Messi
Messi on the market but only Europe's richest and most ambitious need apply
Anderson record may be 'Jimmy's alone' says Sangakkara
BBF plans to arrange games from next month


Latest News
Djokovic wins New York title to equal Nadal record
Messi will not attend Barcelona training on Monday
Arsenal win Community Shield on penalties
BSMMU launches clinic for Covid survivors’ follow-up treatment
FBCCI holds discussion meeting commemorating Bangabandhu
Man detained for allegedly abducting three children in Narsingdi
Khaleda Zia to go abroad for treatment if govt accords permission
WHO DG lauds Bangladesh efforts to control COVID-19
Rail lines to go to Siliguri from Panchagarh: Minister
'Child lifter' held in Narshingdi
Most Read News
Bangladeshi woman, daughter murdered in Kuwait
Shimulia-Kanthalbari ferry services to remain suspended for 12hrs
Public-private co-operation key to overcoming pandemic: Dilruba Tanu
Rahat Khan's janaza held at press club
Public transports to run on previous fare from Sep 1
COVID-19: 32 deaths, 2,131 fresh cases reported
 Sonia Bashir Kabir and Maliha Malek Quadir join Bangladesh chapter of WICCI
Prisoner escapes from Mitford Hospital
Sylhet road accident kills 3
Rahat Khan laid to rest at Mirpur graveyard
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft