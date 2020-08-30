

My 800-Test wickets record 'not impossible' to break : Murali

"Look when Gibbs took 309 wickets, nobody had ever imagined but it broke. So many bowlers have grabbed those wickets... similarly my record can also be broken in this way", he said exclusively over the telephone from Colombo.

For the record, Freddie Trueman was right once when on claiming his record for most Test wickets by Gibbs, had volunteered, "Any booger who passes that mark will be bloody tired."

Murali also congratulated Anderson for his 600 wickets. "I am very happy for him. He was my team mate at Lancashire".

"I guess Stuart Broad can reach 600 wickets. Who knows if James Anderson plays for another 6-7 years can break my record".

Anderson bowled six balls more than Murali's 33,711 balls to reach 600 wickets.

The 38-year-old fast bowler James Anderson looks to next challenge : 'Can I reach 700? Why not?', he recently said.

Murali sees no issue even if his record is broken by a non-Sri Lankan bowler. "Whoever is the best bowler can reach this milestone".

The 48-year-old Murali, who has been a bowling mentor for the Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL team will leave for the UAE on 4th September. "Yes, I have got the Sri Lankan Government permission to leave the country", he concluded.















