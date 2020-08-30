Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 August, 2020, 5:09 AM
latest
Home Sports

My 800-Test wickets record 'not impossible' to break : Murali

Published : Sunday, 30 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
BIPIN  DANI 

My 800-Test wickets record 'not impossible' to break : Murali

My 800-Test wickets record 'not impossible' to break : Murali

Muthiah Muralitharan's world record of highest Test wickets (800) may look difficult to be beaten any time soon, but the bowler himself feels that it is "not impossible" to break.
"Look when Gibbs took 309 wickets, nobody had ever imagined but it broke. So many bowlers have grabbed those wickets... similarly my record can also be broken in this way", he said exclusively over the telephone from Colombo. 
For the record, Freddie Trueman was right once when on claiming his record for most Test wickets by Gibbs, had volunteered, "Any booger who passes that mark will be bloody tired."
Murali also congratulated Anderson for his 600 wickets. "I am very happy for him. He was my team mate at Lancashire".
"I guess Stuart Broad can reach 600 wickets. Who knows if James Anderson plays for another 6-7 years can break my record".
Anderson bowled six balls more than Murali's 33,711 balls to reach 600 wickets.
The 38-year-old fast bowler James Anderson looks to next challenge : 'Can I reach 700? Why not?', he recently said.
Murali sees no issue even if his record is broken by a non-Sri Lankan bowler. "Whoever is the best bowler can reach this milestone".
The 48-year-old Murali, who has been a bowling mentor for the Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL team will leave for the UAE on 4th September. "Yes, I have got the Sri Lankan Government permission to leave the country", he concluded.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ibrahimovic agrees to play another season at AC Milan
Djokovic struggles into final, reluctant leader Osaka also reaches title match
FIFA 'requests the suspension' of Ivorian fed election
Chelsea sign former PSG captain Thiago Silva
Klopp rules out Liverpool move for Messi
Messi on the market but only Europe's richest and most ambitious need apply
Anderson record may be 'Jimmy's alone' says Sangakkara
BBF plans to arrange games from next month


Latest News
Djokovic wins New York title to equal Nadal record
Messi will not attend Barcelona training on Monday
Arsenal win Community Shield on penalties
BSMMU launches clinic for Covid survivors’ follow-up treatment
FBCCI holds discussion meeting commemorating Bangabandhu
Man detained for allegedly abducting three children in Narsingdi
Khaleda Zia to go abroad for treatment if govt accords permission
WHO DG lauds Bangladesh efforts to control COVID-19
Rail lines to go to Siliguri from Panchagarh: Minister
'Child lifter' held in Narshingdi
Most Read News
Bangladeshi woman, daughter murdered in Kuwait
Shimulia-Kanthalbari ferry services to remain suspended for 12hrs
Public-private co-operation key to overcoming pandemic: Dilruba Tanu
Rahat Khan's janaza held at press club
Public transports to run on previous fare from Sep 1
COVID-19: 32 deaths, 2,131 fresh cases reported
 Sonia Bashir Kabir and Maliha Malek Quadir join Bangladesh chapter of WICCI
Prisoner escapes from Mitford Hospital
Sylhet road accident kills 3
Rahat Khan laid to rest at Mirpur graveyard
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft