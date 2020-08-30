Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 August, 2020, 5:09 AM
latest
Home Sports

Banton hits out before rain ends 1st England-Pakistan T20

Published : Sunday, 30 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

England's Tom Banton scoops the ball for six during the international Twenty20 cricket match between England and Pakistan at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, north-west England, on August 28, 2020.

England's Tom Banton scoops the ball for six during the international Twenty20 cricket match between England and Pakistan at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, north-west England, on August 28, 2020.

MANCHESTER, AUG 29: England rising star Tom Banton made a fine 71 before Pakistan fought back in the first Twenty20 international at Old Trafford on Friday only for rain to reduce the match to a no-result washout.
England had threatened a huge total while the 21-year-old Banton was compiling his maiden fifty in four T20s at this level.
But his exit left England 109-3 and sparked a collapse that saw the 50-over world champions lose four wickets for 14 runs -- all to spin -- in 19 balls.
Rain fell with England 131-6 off 16.1 overs.
The umpires held a lengthy inspection but decided shortly after 9:00 pm (2000 GMT) that the outfield was too wet to get the game back on.
But Banton, opening after Jason Roy was ruled out with a side injury, at least had a night to remember after being dropped on five when Iftikhar Ahmed floored a routine slip catch off unfortuante paceman Shaheen Afridi.
"It was good fun," Banton told Sky Sports. "I struggled to begin with, they bowled quite nicely and then I just backed myself when the spinners came on. There was a small boundary on one side."
Pakistan struck five balls after captain Babar Azam won the toss when left-arm spinner Imad Wasim caught and bowled Jonny Bairstow.
But Banton took charge with two slog-swept sixes off consecutive balls from leg-spinner Shadab Khan.
He went on to complete a 33-ball fifty featuring three fours and three sixes before scooping paceman Haris Rauf for an audacious six over fine leg only to slice Imad to extra-cover.
England captain Eoin Morgan was then lbw to Iftikhar Ahmed before Moeen Ali was well caught by Mohammad Rizwan off Shadab.
Wicketkeeper Rizwan, who impressed during Pakistan's recent 1-0 Test series defeat by England, then stumped Lewis Gregory off Imad, who took 2-31 from his maximum four overs.
The second fixture in this three-match series takes place at Old Trafford on Sunday.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ibrahimovic agrees to play another season at AC Milan
Djokovic struggles into final, reluctant leader Osaka also reaches title match
FIFA 'requests the suspension' of Ivorian fed election
Chelsea sign former PSG captain Thiago Silva
Klopp rules out Liverpool move for Messi
Messi on the market but only Europe's richest and most ambitious need apply
Anderson record may be 'Jimmy's alone' says Sangakkara
BBF plans to arrange games from next month


Latest News
Djokovic wins New York title to equal Nadal record
Messi will not attend Barcelona training on Monday
Arsenal win Community Shield on penalties
BSMMU launches clinic for Covid survivors’ follow-up treatment
FBCCI holds discussion meeting commemorating Bangabandhu
Man detained for allegedly abducting three children in Narsingdi
Khaleda Zia to go abroad for treatment if govt accords permission
WHO DG lauds Bangladesh efforts to control COVID-19
Rail lines to go to Siliguri from Panchagarh: Minister
'Child lifter' held in Narshingdi
Most Read News
Bangladeshi woman, daughter murdered in Kuwait
Shimulia-Kanthalbari ferry services to remain suspended for 12hrs
Public-private co-operation key to overcoming pandemic: Dilruba Tanu
Rahat Khan's janaza held at press club
Public transports to run on previous fare from Sep 1
COVID-19: 32 deaths, 2,131 fresh cases reported
 Sonia Bashir Kabir and Maliha Malek Quadir join Bangladesh chapter of WICCI
Prisoner escapes from Mitford Hospital
Sylhet road accident kills 3
Rahat Khan laid to rest at Mirpur graveyard
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft