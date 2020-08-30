

McMillan wants to develop relationship with Tigers

"One of the first things that I have to do is develop a relationship with the players," McMillan said. "I am really looking forward to doing that".

"I know a few players through New Zealand playing against Bangladesh but not that well. I certainly won't be coming in and changing any techniques. It won't be the first thing I do. It will be more about just adding little things to their game plans, and adding those things that will bring success," he added.

Former New Zealand player and batting coach knows the techniques and areas to focus for cricketing betterment. Since his assignment is to guide Bangladesh Test squad, so he wants to focus on helping batsmen make good decisions for longer version cricket. He said, "I certainly believe that quality Test match batting is about having a solid defence first and foremost, one that you trust and believe in, and then the ability to make good decisions for a long period of time. So if you can do that, you can get in the battle with the bowler and playing the right shots at the right time is the key to being successful in Test match cricket."

Bangladesh are likely to start month long conditioning camp in Sri Lanka before receiving Lankan hospitality for red-ball game. McMillan will join the team in Sri Lanka. "It has been a quiet time in cricket being played all over the world, so it is exciting to have a tour coming up," he said. "Three Test matches is a great opportunity for the Bangladesh side".















