Sunday, 30 August, 2020, 5:09 AM
Shakib likely to arrive tomorrow to start post-ban action

Published : Sunday, 30 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will return home from the USA on August 31 with a view to start practicing ahead of the forthcoming Sri Lanka tour. Soon after homecoming, he will be tested for Covid-19 and will quarantine himself for 14 days before begin practicing.
Shakib will take a transit at Dubai on his way to Bangladesh from United States and will be landed in Dhaka at 3:00pm. He will start individual training at BKSP under the supervision of frontline local coaches Nazmul Abedin Fahim and Mohammad Salahuddin. He possibly will travel Sri Lanka with the team in September but won't be able to stay or practice with peer players.
The southpaw cricketer had been in the USA with his family since March. In April he was bless with a baby girl, Errum Hasan. Errum is the 2nd daughter of Shakib. Alyana Hasan is the eldest princes of Shakib- Shishir couple.
Shakib was banned from all sort of cricketing activities on October 29 last year for his non-cooperation to the ICC's anti-corruption unit. He failed to inform ACSU about the communications of Indian bookies with him, for which he received two-year ban. But for his cooperation during investigation and have clear sportsmanship images the prohibition was reduced one year.
Bangladesh will resume international cricket from October 24 and BCB is interest to get the best player of the country soon after his availability for the action. Shakib however, will miss the 1st Test of the three-match series.


