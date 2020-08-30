Karachi experiences worst floods in almost a century





Pakistan's Meteorological Department recorded 230.5 mm of rain in Karachi on Thursday, the highest ever recorded in a single day. Rainfall in August is the highest since records began 89 years ago.









Record torrential rainfall flooded major city streets and damaged homes and other buildings on Thursday, with more rain expected on Friday.

"At least 23 people, including women and children, died in different accidents like wall and roof collapses and drownings," Ghulam Nabi Memon, Karachi's police chief, told Reuters.

The provincial government declared a public holiday to avoid residents having to commute on Friday with Chundrigar Road, home to the central bank, stock exchange and head offices of several banks, flooded.

