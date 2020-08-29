Video
Saturday, 29 August, 2020
 Sonia Bashir Kabir and Maliha Malek Quadir join Bangladesh chapter of WICCI

Published : Saturday, 29 August, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Mantasha Ahmed president of WICCISonia Bashir Kabir and Maliha Malek Quadir-the two highly rated Techpreneur who made the country proud have joined Bangladesh - India Business Council of WICCI as advisor and member respectively.
Sonia Bashir Kabir is a power woman, who is also a great promoter of women; a tech guru, known worldwide for her knowledge, experience and vision. Dell, Microsoft you name it, she has managed them all. She is the founder of SBK tech ventures and SBK foundation.
On the other hand, Maliha Malek Quadir is a super woman. She is nominated as one of the top female founders of the world, making Bangladesh extremely proud of her achievements; providing services to millions of people through her ground breaking platform Shohoz.
Sonia Bashir Kabir is made as the Advisor and Maliha Malek Quadir as an esteemed member of Bangladesh - India Business Council of WICCI.
During this pandemic, "I think we all appreciate the role of ICT and the web based platforms that kept us alive and sane. And we are all thankful to Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who had the foresight to create a sustainable infrastructure for ICT and E-commerce in Bangladesh. This gave Techpreneurs the opportunity to invest their intellect into creating innovative business platforms online that have employed many people, particularly women," said Mantasha Ahmed, president of WICCI.
"And I think we can all agree that Sonia Bashir Kabir and Maliha Malek Quadir have both become role models in the ICT sector with their tech ventures. "


