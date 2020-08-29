No move yet to save people living on risky Ctg hills



The Hill Management Committee visiting the slums developed in the downhill areas which turned into a death trap due to landslide particularly in the rainy season. The photo was taken on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Every year, at the advent of rainy season, the local administrations take several programmes to remove slum people to safer places but with no positive results.

The government constituted a Hill Management Committee with Divisional Commissioner of Chattogram ABM Azad as the Chairman and the ADC (Revenue) S M Zakaria as the member Secretary.

Talking to the Daily Observer, S M Zakaria, Member Secretary of the Committee, said the administrations had disconnected all illegal connections of utility services in the houses built on the slopes of hills.

But, unfortunately, the slum people later on got them reconnected and are still staying in their slums built in the risky areas of the hills, Zakaria said.

When contacted, magistrate M Tauhidul Islam told the Daily Observer that a total of 700 families had been evacuated this year.

But after a week, they all returned to their earlier places in the risky slums, he said.

Besides, Magistrate Tauhid said more than 20,000 people were living over 100 acres of hilly land of Bangladesh Railway near Foy's Lake.

The Bangladesh Railway authorities leased a total of 333 acres of land to Concord Amusement park. But later, it cancelled the lease, which is now under judicial status quo.

Every year the administration takes such steps in the rainy season, but in vain. As a result, every year a large number of slum people are killed by hill slides during the rainy season.

The slums developed in the downhill areas have now turned into a death trap due to landslide particularly in the rainy season.

A committee was formed in 2007 last after a devastating landslide killing 127 people in different spots of the Chattogram City.









The committee submitted a report to the government. According to the report, 28 reasons were identified for landslide.

The reasons included unplanned housing projects, rampant hill cutting, establishment of brick fields and illegal dwelling at the hillside areas etc for the landslide.

The same report also proposed 36-point recommendations to save Chattogram from landslide. The Chattogram district administration blamed the godfathers for the encroachment upon the hills in the city.

