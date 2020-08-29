Fear grips digital platform users as cybercrime cases mount





Many people were made accused and arrested for their posts and for sharing them on different social media platforms.

The situation has taken such a severe turn that people now think repeatedly before upload any post on Facebook and other platforms.

The number of cases filed under the DSA was alarming in the last five months, creating an environment of fear among the digital platform users.

Many, including school-going children, university teachers, cartoonists, journalists, have been arrested.

Specially, the journalists turned out to be the worst sufferers from the Act as a total of 77 newsmen were sued under the DSA across the country. Some of them were arrested immediately.

Although the Prisons Department have released some 4,500 inmates to avoid the risk of coronavirus infection, the journalists have been languishing in jails as their bail petitions are consistently being denied in courts.

Law experts and human rights defenders said freedom of speech is a fundamental right and that is being curtailed by to the DSA.

Those who were arrested under the Act are neither a threat to society nor criminals, but mere individuals expressing their rights to free speech in a democracy, they said.

In some cases, vested quarters filed lawsuits under the Act though they didn't get harmed or offended by any social media post. The quarters were notoriously eager to harass and punish the people concerned, they added.

Considering these issues, the High Court on February 24 this year issued a rule asking the authority concerned to explain why the sections 25 and 31 of the DSA won't be declared unconstitutional.

The HC issued the rule responding to a writ petition that stated the sections 25 and 31 of the DSA are contradictory to Article 39 of the Constitution.

According to UK-based rights organization Article-19 a total of 113 cases were filed under the Act in the last six months until July 2.

Under these cases, law enforcement agencies arrested 208 people, of whom 53 are journalists.

Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), a national legal aid and human rights organisation, said in the last six months until July 31, at least 74 cases were filed under the DSA in retaliation for the media reports.

In these cases, law enforcement agencies arrested 144 people, of whom 77 are journalists.

However, the actual situation was not reflected in the report as Article-19 and ASK solely depend on media reports.

The regular activities of Cyber Tribunals including the lower courts had been suspended since March 26 due to coronavirus outbreak. During the period, most of the cases were filed with police stations in absence of regular court activities.

After around four months of disruption, the regular activities resumed at all the subordinate courts on August 5.

According to the Supreme Court sources, a total of 336 cases were filed under the DSA in the first three months of this year. Of them, 335 lawsuits were filed with Cyber Tribunal, Dhaka while the rest with Bhola District and Session's Judge court. Later, 274 cases were filed under the Act till August 22.

A total of 2,155 cases have so far been filed under the Act. Of them, 1,962 cases are now pending while 184 have been settled and the higher court halted 31.

It can be noted that twelve of the cases have been pending for more than five years.

On the other hand, 2,658 cases were transferred to the Cyber Tribunals from different police stations across the country from 2013 to August 22 of the current year.

Of them, 721 cases were filed in 2019, 676 in 2018, 568 in 2017, 233 in 2016, 152 in 2015, 33 in 2014, and 3 in 2013.

In 2019, a total of 1,189 cybercrime related cases were filed across the country. Of them, 721 were filed with police stations while the rest 468 were with different courts.

According to the tribunal sources, most of the cases were filed under sections 25, 28, 29 and 31 of the DSA.

The sections are about crimes related to defamation, religious insults, and harming the state by spreading rumours. But there is no precise explanation of these crimes.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, eleven cases were filed for spreading rumours over coronavirus while six were filed for circulating false information on Facebook over ministers, lawmakers, and local mayors.

After the death of former Health Minister Mohammed Nasim, nine cases were lodged under the DSA across the country, on charges of making derogatory comments about him.

Even, a public university teacher - Sirajam Munira, a Bangla lecturer at Begum Rokeya University (BRUR) - was arrested in a case filed under the DSA for making derogatory remarks over Md Nasim.

Registrar of the BRUR filed the case. After serving one month and 22 days in jail the High Court granted bail to Munira on August 5.

Kazi Zahidur Rahman, Assistant Professor of Computer Science and Engineering Department of Rajshahi University was also arrested on June 17 for the same offence.

Meanwhile, a nine grader student - Md Imon - was arrested by law enforcers from Bhaluka Upazila of Mymensingh on June 20, in a case filed under the DSA for derogatory status on his Facebook wall.

Noticing the Facebook post, Hanif Mohammad, a local Jubo Leauge leader of the ruling party, filed a case against him. Later, the 15-year-old boy was arrested and sent to a juvenile development centre through a court.

In another incident, a photojournalist went missing after he had been sued by a ruling party lawmaker under the Act. After two months of disappearance, Shafiqul Islam Kajal, photojournalist and editor of Daily Pakkhakal, was later arrested from Benapole border area on May 3.

His bail petitions are repeatedly being denied in courts despite his serious illness. On August 24, the Metropolitan Session's Judge Court denied his bail plea again.

In the first week of May, cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishor, DHE director Julhash Mannan, author Mushtak Ahmed and one other were arrested in a case filed for spreading rumour and propaganda on online platforms.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) filed the case accusing a total of 11 people.

Since the promulgation of the DSA on October 8 in 2018, the verdict was handed down in a lone case.

Dhaka Cyber Tribunal Judge Ash-Shams Jaglul Hussein on November 28 last year sentenced former officer-in-charge of Sonagazi Police Station Moazzem Hossain to eight-year imprisonment, in a case filed over Nusrat murder in Feni.

He was also fined Tk 10 lakh.

The cybercrimes had earlier been tried under the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Act, 2006.

The Awami League government in 2013 introduced two amendments to the ICT Act and launched Cyber Tribunal on October 28 of the year.

In the first judgment under the ICT Act, the cyber tribunal sentenced a man - Jewel - to 7-year imprisonment and fined him Tk 1 lakh on August 13 of 2014.

Nazrul Islam Shamim, the public prosecutor of the cyber tribunal, said during the coronavirus pandemic, the court was shut, and all the cases were filed with different police stations across the country.

The police stations should scrutinize the documents and data of the cases.

Earlier, police headquarters Assistant Inspector General for the Media Sohel Rana said the police had an obligation to record any legally viable complaint.

"The number of cases depends on the number of reporting and complaints lodged with police. All police actions are conducted based on the particular legal dictates promulgated by the state," he added.

Adv Manzil Murshid, President of Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB), told the Daily Observer that the Digital Security Act is non-bailable. It allows anyone, irrespective of relation to the concerned statement or post, to go to the police station and file a case.

"And police arrest the accused immediately. This is how the Act is being misapplied," he added.

Stating the DSA as contradictory to freedom of speech, HRPB president, said the conflicting parts of the Act should be repealed keeping measures to prevent genuine harassment and defamation of citizens.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court Lawyer Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua said several sections of the Digital Security Act are more alarming and goes against the fundamental rights.

Many of the complainants filed the case to harass their opponents, he added.



































